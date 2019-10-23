Manchester United News: Ralf Rangnick earmarked as potential replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Vishal Subramanian FOLLOW ANALYST News 117 // 23 Oct 2019, 17:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

RB Salzburg v RB Leipzig - UEFA Europa League - Group B

According to Christian Falk, Ralf Rangnick has been earmarked as a potential replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the former Leipzig boss is amongst the names being considered if Manchester United decide to part ways with the Norwegian.

Rangnick is a household name in the Bundesliga and guided RB Leipzig to the Europa League in his most recent spell as a manager, where he spent a solitary season before Julian Naglesmann took charge this summer.

Aside from managing the likes of Hoffenheim, Leipzig and Schalke, the experienced German served as the sporting director for both Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig and was responsible for snapping up young players such as Timo Werner and Naby Keita.

The former Leipzig boss has also been mentioned as a potential target for Bayern Munich if the Bavarian giants decide to axe Niko Kovac.

Rangnick is a respected figure in the world of football, and the prospect of taking over at Manchester United or Bayern Munich could be too big to turn down if the opportunity were to arise in the future.

Although Erik ten Hag has been linked to a return to Bayern Munich, the Dutchman has insisted that he has no intention of leaving Ajax midway through the season despite his willingness to join the record German champions.

Kovac's position at the club is not untouchable anymore and the Croatian has come under immense scrutiny in recent weeks, which could prompt the Bayern hierarchy to make a managerial change.

There seems to be an air of inevitability around ten Hag's return to Bayern Munich but Rangnick could take charge on an interim basis until the end of the season if the club decide to sack Kovac in the coming weeks.

With Manchester United also interested in acquiring the services of the German, Bayern will have to act quickly to get Rangnick on board.