Manchester United News Roundup: Club eye move for AC Milan star, Juventus to 'sacrifice' superstar to sign Red Devils ace, and more — 20th March, 2021

Manchester United are less than 24 hours away from their clash away at Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-final. The Red Devils are fresh off sealing their berth in the UEFA Europa League's last eight and will hope to progress to the semi-finals of another competition just three days later. This will be their final game before the players depart for their international commitments.

Ahead of the game, here is a look at the latest Manchester United news.

Nikola Milenkovic 'going towards' Manchester United

In what is becoming one of the most recurring transfer stories of the transfer season so far, Manchester United have yet again been linked with Nikola Milenkovic ahead of a potential summer move. The Serb has been one of the most impressive defenders in the Serie A this year and has been the subject of interest from several clubs across Europe.

Milenkovic, as per TuttoMercatoWeb [H/T: SportWitness], is not going to renew his contract that expires in 2022, paving the way for a transfer away from La Viola come summer. The report claims that the defender's destiny 'is already written' with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side in pole position to sign him.

Manchester United make Hakan Calhanoglu offer

Manchester United have made an offer for Hakan Calhanoglu to join the Red Devils on a free transfer come summer, as per reports. The Turkish international has been linked with a move to Old Trafford in the past and the links have resurfaced ahead of the transfer season.

8 & 33 - With Hakan #Calhanoglu on the field #ACMilan have lost only 8% of matches in all competitions this season (2/24), without their number 10 the percentage of defeats for the Rossoneri grows to 33% (2/6). Engine. pic.twitter.com/jtqcYazW0Q — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) January 29, 2021

Calhanoglu's current contract expires at the end of the season allowing the playmaker to discuss terms with other clubs on a free transfer. While AC Milan are keen to keep him at the club, the report claims that the Rossoneri must raise their offer by a further €1m-a-season for him to sign an extension. This has helped Manchester United's cause as they can now capitalise on the situation and sign him on a free.

Juventus to sacrifice Paulo Dybala to bring Paul Pogba back

Paul Pogba's future has been a topic of much debate in recent weeks as he is set to enter the final 15 months of his deal and is no closer to committing his future to the club. With speculation regarding a move away from Old Trafford heating up, a report from Italy now claims that Juventus will gladly re-sign Pogba come summer at the expense of his close acquaintance Paulo Dybala.

2 - Paul Pogba has scored just his second ever goal as a substitute for Man Utd, in what is his 31st appearance from the bench for the club (also scored v Brighton in Sept 2020). Arrival. #UEL pic.twitter.com/mDFMoVxndL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 18, 2021

The Argentine, much like the Frenchman, is set to enter the final year of his contract and is no closer to agreeing a new deal at Juventus. Should he fail to do so by the summer window, the Italians will opt to cash in on him and bring back their former midfielder from Manchester United. Juventus are believed to have a great deal of admiration for the World Cup winner and Pogba is also keen on a return as he considers the Allianz Stadium to be the 'place of his heart'.

