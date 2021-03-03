Manchester United News Roundup: Club to raid Inter in shock deal for failing to pay Romelu Lukaku transfer fee, Red Devils being considered by superstar striker, and more — 3rd March 2021

Manchester United are just a few hours away from kicking off their clash against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. The Red Devils are fresh off their goalless stalemate at Stamford Bridge and find themselves a staggering 15 points behind rivals and league leaders Manchester City, albeit having played one game less.

Ahead of their fixture against the Eagles, who beat them 3-1 at Old Trafford in Manchester United's first league game of the campaign, here is a look at some of the latest Red Devils news.

Manchester United one of six clubs Erling Haaland set to consider

FC Schalke 04 v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

Recently, Erling Haaland's notorious super-agent, Mino Raiola, claimed that only ten clubs in world football can afford to sign his client. The superstar striker is seen as a once-in-a-generation talent as he's already racked up 43 goals in 44 appearances for Borussia Dortmund and has broken a galore of records in the UEFA Champions League as well.

A new report from BILD in Germany claims that despite Raiola's comments, Haaland is only looking at six of the ten clubs — Manchester United, Manchester City, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Liverpool, and Juventus — as realistic destinations. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Haaland's compatriot and former manager, will play a key role in the Red Devils' push to sign him.

They state that Haaland wants to join an 'absolute top club' and 'wants to be convinced of the overall package' of the club before making his next move. For this reason, this report eliminates Chelsea as a potential destination as the West London club does not fit this category of clubs.

Andreas Pereira permanent move ruled out by Lazio

SS Lazio Training Session

Manchester United outcast Andreas Pereira could return to the club come summer as Lazio have opted against triggering his purchase clause upon the end of his loan spell, as per reports. The Brazilian midfielder was sent out on a one-year loan with a £24.5m purchase option in his contract, and despite earlier reports suggesting Lazio would like to keep him, his form has seemingly changed their decision.

Pereira has managed just 15 appearances this campaign and scored one goal in that period, but the major issue is said to be that Simone Inzaghi's system does not suit the attacking midfielder. It remains to be seen where the Belgium-born midfielder's future lies as it certainly will not be at Old Trafford, given the overload of players in his position available at Ole Gunner Solskjaer's disposal.

Manchester United could raid Inter after Romelu Lukaku payment failure

FC Internazionale v Genoa CFC - Serie A

In what could be a shocking transfer saga set to unfold, Manchester United could capitalise on Inter's failure to pay an installment of Romelu Lukaku's transfer fee by signing one of their stars, as per reports in Italy. The Red Devils inserted a clause into the Belgian's contract which states that should the Nerazzurri fail to meet a deadline for a payment, they 'immediately become a debtor of United' for the remaining amount — which, in this case, is estimated to be €50m.

To balance the finances, Manchester United are believed to have asked Inter to include either star striker Lautaro Martinez or long-term target Milan Skriniar in a potential deal used to write off the debt. Although both players have a higher valuation than the remaining transfer fee, Solskjaer's side will pay the excess fees to take them to Old Trafford, as per the report.

10 - Lautaro Martínez is the youngest player to have scored 10+ Serie A goals current season and the fourth youngest in the top-5 European leagues 2020/21 (after Erling Haaland, Silas Wamangituka and Kylian Mbappé). Bull.#InterBenevento pic.twitter.com/6oUrpzPfMN — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) January 30, 2021

Inter have run into their fair share of financial trouble in recent months and recently requested Real Madrid to extend their deadline to pay an installment of Achraf Hakimi's transfer fee as well.

