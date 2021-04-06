Manchester United News Roundup: Club could be set to bring back former Red Devils superstar, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer impressed by 23-year-old midfielder, and more — 6th April, 2021

Manchester United continue to prepare for their return to European football with a UEFA Europa League tie away at Granada on the horizon. The Red Devils narrowly edged past seven-time Champions League winners AC Milan in the previous round on an aggregate scoreline of 2-1, with superstar midfielder Paul Pogba's goal in the second leg proving enough to fire them into the last eight.

Ahead of their crunch game come Thursday night, here is a look at some of the latest Manchester United news.

Rio Ferdinand claims David de Gea could leave Manchester United

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League

Former Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes that David de Gea is unlikely to remain at Old Trafford for much longer. The Spaniard, who has served the club for a decade since his move from Atletico Madrid, has been dethroned as Manchester United's number one goalkeeper by academy graduate Dean Henderson.

This has reported to have upset De Gea, who was benched in favour of Henderson for their most Premier League outing against Brighton & Hove Albion. Ferdinand believes that this ongoing battle with Henderson could lead to De Gea's exit this summer. Speaking on the four-time Manchester United Player of the Year, the Englishman expressed;

"You’ve got two options: you fight for your position or you say, 'that’s me done, I’m off and I’ll go somewhere else.' If Dean Henderson finishes the season as No 1, I don’t see [David] de Gea staying there. No chance, I don’t see it. I think he’ll go out now."

11 - Dean Henderson has kept 11 clean sheets in just 18 appearances for Man Utd in all competitions this season, one more than David de Gea has registered in 29 games (10). Opportunity. pic.twitter.com/wSpt0vinaX — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 18, 2021

"His wages will be a determining factor but at the end of the day, two No 1s doesn’t work. De Gea has been a mainstay in the team but Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] is maybe seeing things differently now."

De Gea is believed to be on a staggering £375,000-a-week salary at Old Trafford, making him the highest-paid goalkeeper in world football. With Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus credited with an interest in his services, De Gea could potentially be on the move this summer. A report from England recently claimed that the Red Devils have placed a £50m price tag on the 30-year-old.

Manchester United interested in Christopher Nkunku

Sport-Club Freiburg v RB Leipzig - Bundesliga

Manchester United are the latest club to be linked with a move for RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku. The Frenchman, who faced off with the Red Devils in their UEFA Champions League group stage encounter, has played in a host of different positions under Julian Nagelsmann, including left-wing, attacking midfield, and central midfield.

A report claims that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co have been impressed by the midfielder's 'seriousness and state of mind' after scouting him recently and will consider a move for him. However, it has also been claimed that Nkunku's agent, Pini Zahavi, has held talks with newly-elected Barcelona president Joan Laporta over a transfer to the Nou Camp. Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur have also been credited with an interest in the versatile 23-year-old.

Manchester United could be set to bring Memphis Depay back

Manchester United FC v VfL Wolfsburg - UEFA Champions League

In a surprising turn of events, Manchester United have identified Memphis Depay as a possible alternative to Erling Haaland this summer as per an exclusive from the Manchester Evening News. The Dutchman, who departed from Old Trafford in 2017 after just seven goals in 53 games, has established himself as one of the most impressive and well-rounded forwards in Europe since his move to Olympique Lyon.

While Erling Haaland remains Manchester United's number one target heading into the summer, Solskjaer and director of football John Murtough recognise Depay as a viable alternative. The 27-year-old has appeared 173 times for Les Gones during which he's scored 71 goals and set up a further 54.

3 - Since his first game in Ligue 1 in January 2017, Memphis Depay 🇳🇱 has scored 3+ goals in the same L1 game three times, only Kylian Mbappé (4) has done better. Captain. 👌#OLDFCOpic.twitter.com/ZXHmZXi5Rg — OptaJean (@OptaJean) August 28, 2020

Depay could be available on a free transfer come summer, making him a feasible option. However, it is important to note that he's been strongly linked with a move to Barcelona since last summer.

