Manchester United News Roundup: European giants 'desperate' for Bruno Fernandes, massive update on Red Devils superstar's future, and more — 30th April, 2021

Manchester United made light work of their Italian opponents AS Roma in the UEFA Europa League semi-final as they registered a stunning 6-2 win at Old Trafford. They will now turn their focus back to the Premier League where they face their historic rivals, Liverpool. The Red Devils are unbeaten in both their meetings with Jurgen Klopp's side this season, winning 3-2 at Old Trafford in the FA Cup.

Ahead of the game, here, we take a look at some of the latest Manchester United news.

Real Madrid to offer Lucas Vazquez new deal

Real Madrid v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Leg One

Spanish champions Real Madrid are set to offer Lucas Vazquez a new deal come summer to fend off interest from Manchester United, as per reports from AS in Spain. The La Fabrica product had previously rejected the club's renewal proposals deeming his wages to be too low as the club attempted to impose a wage cut. This has led to interest from Manchester United ahead of the summer.

However, it has now been claimed that Vazquez is set to be handed a new offer with a significant improvement on his current €3.5m-a-season. Apart from the wage hike, which is believed to be in the region of a further €1.5m a year, Vazquez will also remain at the club for three more years as well. This could come as a huge blow to Manchester United's transfer plans.

Edinson Cavani to remain at Manchester United

Amidst immense speculation over his future at the club, it has been widely reported that Edinson Cavani is set to remain at Manchester United for a further year. The Uruguayan superstar has been linked with a move to South America to be closer to his family amidst the ongoing pandemic.

Edinson Cavani is now open to discuss his contract extension at Manchester United, confirmed.



Solskjaer is pushing and Man Utd are finally getting 'confident' - there's still nothing signed... but Cavani is expected to accept the proposal soon.

Cavani has now reportedly made up his mind to stay at the club for another year, giving Manchester United a huge boost heading into the transfer market as they can focus on strengthening other positions. Cavani has been in sublime form for the Red Devils and starred in their 6-2 demolition of AS Roma with two goals and two assists.

Juventus 'desperate' to sign Bruno Fernandes

Italian champions Juventus are 'desperate' to sign Bruno Fernandes as they 'fell in love' with him during his time in Italy, as per a report from Calciomercato. The Portuguese superstar has been one of the best players in world football since his arrival from Sporting CP in 2020 and has garnered interest from the Bianconeri, who reportedly eyed a move for him earlier in his career.

Bruno woke up hungry.

Apart from Juventus, AC Milan have also been tipped as suitors for Fernandes. The Rossoneri reportedly came close to signing him on two occasions in the past, once in 2015 and once last year, when he ultimately opted to move to Old Trafford. The report claims Juventus are 'regretting' not signing Fernandes earlier as they can't afford his curre transfer fee, which is believed to be in excess of £100m.

