Manchester United News Roundup: French superstar has a proposal from Red Devils, club draw up four-man centre-back shortlist, and more — 7th April, 2021

Manchester United are just over 24 hours away from their much-anticipated return to UEFA Europa League action where they're set to face LaLiga Santander side, Granada. The UEL remains the Red Devils' best shot at winning a trophy this season after already crashing out of the FA Cup and EFL Cup, and they are the only team in the last eight of the competition to have won it in the past.

Ahead of their trip to Spain, here is a look at the latest Manchester United news.

Manchester United not considering Alex Telles exit

Leicester City v Manchester United: Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final

Manchester United star Alex Telles is set to remain at the club beyond the coming summer window, as per reports. The Red Devils defender has been linked with an exit from the club in recent weeks, with reports from Portugal suggesting that he could be used in a deal to sign Nuno Mendes of Sporting Lisbon.

However, O Jogo [via SportWitness] have denied these claims and stated that neither Telles nor Manchester United are considering his exit. Over in Brazil, UOL have added that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has 'total confience' in Telles, who is believed to be prepared to fight for his place at Old Trafford.

Ousmane Dembele has a proposal from Manchester United

Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United in recent months. The Frenchman has just over 15 months left on his current contract at the Nou Camp and is yet to agree fresh terms with the club, and could potentially depart from Spain if he refuses to sign a new deal. Reports from Spain now suggest that Dembele has offers from both Manchester United and Juventus on the table ahead of the summer window.

28 - Ousmane Dembélé 🇫🇷 has scored 28 goals for @FCBarcelona in all competitions, 14 with his left foot and 14 with his right. Ambidextrous. pic.twitter.com/R1VCp632HY — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 21, 2021

The French winger is believed to have the full backing of newly-elected president Joan Laporta, but due to the economic crisis due to COVID-19, Barcelona could be forced to offer him a ‘significantly lower’ salary than what he currently earns. This could potentially pave the way for an exit from the Nou Camp with the likes of the Red Devils and the Bianconeri queueing up for his signature.

Manchester United draw up four-man centre-back shortlist

With Manchester United appearing likelier to lose Eric Bailly this summer with every passing month, they have drawn up a list of four potential centre-back options to sign. The Ivorian's contract runs out in 2022, and he could reportedly opt against signing a new deal to secure regular football elsewhere.

👀 Man Utd results with Eric Bailly and Harry Maguire starting together this season:



👥 Matches - 9

✅ Wins - 7

🤝 Draws - 1

❌ Losses - 1 pic.twitter.com/mAC17jsdTC — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) February 19, 2021

Eurosport now suggest that Solskjaer's men have a shortlist that includes Raphael Varane of Real Madrid, Jules Kounde of Sevilla, Pau Torres of Villarreal, and Liverpool target Ibrahima Konate of RB Leipzig. All four defenders will cost Manchester United in excess of £40m, and they're also believed to be considering two other unnamed centre-back targets as well.

