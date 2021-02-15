Manchester United News Roundup: Latest update on Paul Pogba injury, Bayern Munich join Red Devils in chase for £35m English star, and more — 15th February 2021

After going to the top of the Premier League table just under three weeks ago, Manchester United's poor string of results continued after failing to pick up maximum points once again. The Red Devils were pegged back by a spirited West Brom side at the Hawthorns and shared the spoils after a 1-1 draw with Bruno Fernandes volley sparing Manchester United's blushes.

Ahead of their UEFA Europa League commitments in midweek, here is some of the latest Manchester United news.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer addresses Anthony Martial's form

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reiterated that he retains his faith in star striker Anthony Martial despite his poor form this season. The Frenchman has failed to kick on after a career-best 17-goal league campaign last year, having scored just four times in 19 appearances.

Solskjaer believes Martial will eventually get back to his best and is confident in the 25-year-old's abilities. He explained;

"No [I’m not concerned by his form]. I know Anto is working hard to get back to where he was. And he’ll score goals. His attitude is very good. Form is sometimes temporary but class is permanent. The kid’s got class, so when he works hard, we know it’s going to come out with the good performances in the end."

Martial endured another frustrating 90 minutes at the Hawthorns as he failed to have a meaningful impact on Manchester United's attacking play in their 1-1 draw, much like many of his teammates on this occasion.

Advertisement

Bayern Munich enter race for Max Aarons, Norwich City name price

Norwich City right-back Max Aarons

Bayern Munich are set to rival Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur for the signing of Max Aarons, as per reports. The Englishman was reported to be a target for the Red Devils in January as they looked to bolster their options at right-back after purchasing Alex Telles for the left side.

Their work could now be cut out for them as they must fend off interest from the Bundesliga champions as well as Spurs in order to sign Aarons. Norwich have reportedly told interested clubs that they expect a fee of £30-35m for the England U-21 international.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨



Norwich City have told Bayern Munich they will have to pay between £30-35M for Max Aarons pic.twitter.com/qDohCHVUDw — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 15, 2021

Apart from Aarons, Manchester United have also considered Kieran Trippier as a potential option to compete with Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the right-hand side.

Advertisement

Manchester United star Paul Pogba could miss crucial games due to injury

Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba could be set to miss crucial games against Chelsea and Manchester City via injury, as per a new report. The Frenchman picked up an injury during their six-goal draw at Old Trafford earlier this month, and his absence will surely be a matter of great concern for Solskjaer as Pogba was in sublime form prior to being sidelined.

🗞️ The original prognosis after sustaining a thigh injury set Paul Pogba's return at between three to four weeks. This places Pogba's fitness for the games against Chelsea and Manchester City in doubt. A fresh update is expected this week. #udlatest [@lauriewhitwell] — United District (@UtdDistrict) February 15, 2021

While it was initially reported that he could be fit to face Chelsea at the end of the month, a new report from Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic suggests that he could be out for longer. He says that a new update is expected from the club in the coming weeks to clarify when the World Cup-winning Frenchman will be available.

Also read: Twitter reacts as Manchester United drop points in frustrating 1-1 draw against West Brom