Manchester United News Roundup: Manchester City to rival club for Premier League star, Red Devils asked to pay €40m for striker, and more — 6th May, 2021

Manchester United progressed to the final of the UEFA Europa League final after a 3-2 loss to AS Roma in the second leg of the semi-final, winning the tie by an aggregate scoreline of 3-2. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were put to the sword by a spirited Giallorossi side who fought their way back from a 1-0 deficit to win 3-2 on the night. They are set to meet Unai Emery's Villarreal in the final after the Yellow Submarine beat Arsenal in the other semi-final.

The Red Devils will now return to Premier League action on Sunday as they travel to Villa Park. Ahead of the game, here is a look at some of the latest Manchester United news.

Manchester City to rival Red Devils for Declan Rice

In what could be a massive blow to Manchester United's summer plans, reports from England now suggest that Manchester City could be set to bid for their top midfield target, Declan Rice. The Englishman has grown into one of the most impressive young midfielders in the league and has been long admired by Manchester United.

However, with veteran skipper Fernandinho potentially set to leave at the end of this season, the Cityzens have entered the fray for Rice, who they view as an ideal replacement for the Brazilian. Apart from the two cross-town rivals, Chelsea are another club monitoring Rice's situation at West Ham United.

Manchester United join race for Ismael Bennacer

Manchester United have added AC Milan star Ismael Bennacer to their wishlist for midfield reinforcements this summer, as per reports. The Algerian has been mighty impressive for the Rossoneri and his national side and was awarded the Player of the Tournament in Algeria's victorious African Cup of Nations campaign two years ago.

The 21-year-old is believed to be ready for a move to a big club to challenge to silverware, with both Manchester United and Manchester City courting his signature. Bennacer reportedly has a release clause worth up to €50m, which will become active this summer, due to which AC Milan have a fight on their hands to keep him at the club.

Manchester United will have to pay €40m for Andre Silva

Eintracht Frankfurt's Andre Silva has been tipped as one of Manchester United's targets for the summer window as they look for reinforcements to their forward line. Edinson Cavani has been in superb form for the club, but at 34, he could struggle physically to play week in week out for Solskjaer's side.

While they've been linked with Erling Haaland, Manchester United could potentially be priced out of a move for the Norwegian, due to which they could consider a move for Silva. The Portuguese striker has been in sensational form this season for Die Adler.

André Silva is only one of five players to have scored more than 20 goals in the Top 5 European leagues this season.

A report suggests that the club 'would probably agree' to sell him for €40m [H/T: SportWitness] should Manchester United be interested in signing him this summer.

