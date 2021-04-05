Manchester United News Roundup: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rules out move for Premier League superstar, club 'moving' to sign Barcelona star, and more — 4th April, 2021

Manchester United returned to the Premier League with a dramatic comeback win against Brighton & Hove Albion. The Red Devils have reached the 60-point barrier by their 30th game of the campaign, making it only the second time the've achieved this feat since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side now prepare for a midweek visit to Granada before a blockbuster encounter against Tottenham Hotspur in North London at the weekend. Ahead of the game, here is a look at some of the latest Manchester United news.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rules out Sergio Aguero move

Manchester City v Southampton - Premier League

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has strongly denied rumours linking his side with a move for Sergio Aguero. The Manchester City legend, who played for the Red Devils' rivals for a decade, is set to depart from the Etihad come summer upon the expiry of his contract.

While the Cityzens' top scorer has been linked with several clubs across England and abroad, a move to Manchester United has been completely ruled out. Speaking ahead of the Brighton game, Solskjaer expressed;

"When I played for Manchester United, if a rival club tried to sign me, and I had gone, well where’s the loyalty? Loyalty is one of the values I really, really put highly. I wouldn’t expect any player who has played for a club for 10 years to want to go to their local rivals."

108 - @aguerosergiokun is the owner of the best minutes per goal ratio in Premier League history (min. 50 goals), with the Argentinean averaging a strike every 108 minutes played in the competition. Supreme. pic.twitter.com/QbhartiH2Q — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 30, 2021

"It’s not for me. I know we’re professionals, but when you play for Man Utd you don’t go to Man City. We’ve had examples of that and I didn’t really agree with it. I won’t name names but you all know who I mean. Enough said."

Advertisement

The Red Devils are, however, reported to be in the market for a striker in the transfer window, with Erling Haaland believed to be their priority target.

Manchester United 'moving' to sign Ousmane Dembele

FC Barcelona v SD Huesca - La Liga Santander

Reports in Spain suggest that Manchester United and Juventus have initiated contact with Ousmane Dembele's agents over a potential move in the summer. The French forward, who has had an impressive season with the Blaugrana after a few injury-riddled ones, now has a decision to make. With just over 15 months left on his contract, Dembele's options are to extend his stay at the Nou Camp or find a new club in the transfer window.

Manchester United have been linked with Dembele in the past, including last summer, and are believed to be a potential destination for him should he leave the club in a few months. However, they face competition from Juventus for his services as well, with both Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain continuing to monitor his situation. Barcelona will not allow him to walk away for free in 2022 and have begun talks over a new deal.

Advertisement

Manchester United unlikely to sign Jules Kounde

Borussia Dortmund v Sevilla FC - UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Leg Two

Despite their interest in French star Jules Kounde, Manchester United are unlikely to sign the centre-back this summer due to his price tag, as per Italian football insider Fabrizio Romano.

Kounde has been one of the most impressive young defenders in Europe since the start of last season and has bene linked with several clubs including Real Madrid, PSG, and Liverpool. However, a move now appears unlikely according to Romano, who cited Kounde's massive price tag as the reason.

one of the names in the list. But probably the most complicated because of the price — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 4, 2021

Although he did not specify how much the 22-year-old could cost the Red Devils, previous reports from Spain have suggested that Sevilla could be set to cost up to a staggering fee of €90m.

Advertisement

Also read: Twitter reacts as Mason Greenwood seals Manchester United's dramatic 2-1 comeback against Brighton & Hove Albion