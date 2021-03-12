Manchester United News Roundup: Premier League superstar lined up as Anthony Martial replacement, Red Devils to move for Real Madrid target, and more — 12th March, 2021

Manchester United are fresh off a rather disappointing fixture against AC Milan in the UEFA Europa League which ended in a 1-1 draw, thanks to a 92nd minute-equalizer from Simon Kjaer. The Dane's header cancelled out an excellent strike from Amad Diallo — who scored his first goal for the club — early in the second half. The Red Devils are now tasked with needing at least one goal in the return leg after a weekend fixture against West Ham United.

Ahead of their reunion with former boss David Moyes and his in-form Hammers, here is a look at some of the latest Manchester United news.

Seven Manchester United players unavailable for West Ham clash

Manchester United v Sheffield United - Premier League

Amidst what has grown into a massive injury crisis over the last few weeks, Manchester United will be forced to deal with the absence of up to seven senior players for their clash against West Ham.

Donny van de Beek, Juan Mata, and Paul Pogba are among the absences from midfield, joined by long-term absentee Phil Jones. It is in attack, however, where matters appear to be more concerning for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Norwegian will have to make do without three big-name players in Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial, and Marcus Rashford.

Due to this growing list of unavailable players, Amad Diallo could be given his first start for the club on the back of his first goal which came against AC Milan, and the likes of Joe Hugill from the reserve side could also be selected as part of the squad to face the Hammers. David de Gea has also returned to England and could be back in the squad.

Manchester United eye move for Harry Kane

With Edinson Cavani's future at the club unclear and amidst Anthony Martial's atrocious run of form — with just four goals in 22 appearances — Manchester United will certainly be on the lookout for a reliable centre-forward in the transfer market come summer. With first-choice target Erling Haaland set to be at the heart of a heated transfer battle as a host of Europe's top clubs want him, Manchester United are also keeping tabs on Harry Kane.

26 - Among @premierleague players in all competitions this season, Harry Kane has scored the most goals (26) and also made the joint-most assists (16). Package. pic.twitter.com/ZGnFKUzNDq — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 11, 2021

The Red Devils have long admired the Tottenham Hotspur superstar whose form this season has shown that he is right up there with some of the best players in the world with 26 goals and 16 assists to his name. The English skipper will surely cost Manchester United a hefty transfer fee but he, along with Haaland, are believed to be the two first-choice targets the Red Devils want to repalce Anthony Martial with, as per the report. It remains to be seen if Manchester United can manage to lure Kane away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Manchester United set to move for Eduardo Camavinga

Manchester United have made a habit of signing some of the best young players in the world and could be set to continue this trend with the signing of French starlet Eduardo Camavinga this summer. The midfielder has been tipped to be a priority target for Real Madrid who hope to revamp their aging midfield, with the likes of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric having crossed the age of 30.

1914 - Eduardo Camavinga (17 years & 303 days) is the youngest player to make his debut with France since Maurice Gastiger in February 1914 v Luxembourg (17 years & 128 days). Diamond 💎. pic.twitter.com/0XihIKI4dw — OptaJean (@OptaJean) September 8, 2020

However, due to their ongoing financial crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Real Madrid could, as per AS, miss out on the 18-year-old's signature. Manchester United could capitalise on the situation as they look to sign Camavinga, who has reportedly decided to depart from Rennes this summer. The French star shares the same agent as Red Devils stars Luke Shaw, Dean Henderson, and Dan James. Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea are also believed to be monitoring his situation.

Gianluca Mancini added to list of centre-back targets

Juventus v AS Roma - Serie A

Manchester United's well-documented search for central defensive reinforcements is in full swing as they've monitored a host of options across Europe, with AS Roma's Gianluca Mancini being the latest name to be added to the list. The Italian has been in fine form for Paulo Fonseca's men and is considered to be a 'pillar for the future' by the Giallorossi.

This has not, however, stopped Manchester United keeping tabs on the impressive young Italian as they are said to have moved for Mancini in recent weeks. The fee for the defender is set at a figure of €30m. His former club, Atalanta Bergamo, are entitled to a 10% stake of any transfer fee as well.

