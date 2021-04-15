Manchester United News Roundup: PSG to rival Red Devils for Premier League forward, club keeping tabs on Juventus superstar, and more — 14th April, 2021

Manchester United are just 24 hours away from returning to their European campaign with a clash against Granada. The Red Devils will look to seal their place in the semi-final of the UEFA Europa League after a relatively comfortable 2-0 win at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes. They are then scheduled to play Burnley at the same venue in the Premier League just three days later.

Ahead of the game, here is a look at some of the latest Manchester United news.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes statement on Jesse Lingard's future

Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Ham United - Premier League

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that he expects Jesse Lingard to return to the club upon the expiry of his loan spell. The English midfielder has been one of the most in-form players in the Premier League since moving to West Ham on a temporary loan deal, scoring eight and setting up a further three in just nine league games so far.

The 28-year-old's future beyond his spell with the Hammers is still unclear, and Solskjaer has now shed some light on the matter. He explained;

"Jesse [Lingard] has been brilliant since he left. We could have kept him because he had a part to play. [He] never once caused me a problem and he deserved a chance to play more football. Of course we want him back. I hope he goes to the Euros."

8 - Despite only playing in his ninth Premier League game this season, Jesse Lingard (8) has now equalled his best scoring return in a top-flight campaign - also netting eight times in 2017-18 for Man Utd (33 apps). Lingz. pic.twitter.com/lTMDfMoyed — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 11, 2021

With Manchester United reportedly interested in signing Declan Rice from West Ham United, reports also suggest that Lingard could be part of a deal that would see the young midfielder move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United and Chelsea keep tabs on Paulo Dybala

Juventus v Udinese Calcio - Serie A

Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea are keeping tabs on Paulo Dybala ahead of a potential summer move, as per reports. The Red Devils and the Blues have been linked with the Juventus superstar for quite some time now and Solskjaer's side reportedly came close to signing him in the summer of 2019.

As the forward is set to enter the final 12 months of his current deal, reports from Italy suggest that Dybala could leave Juventus this summer, with both Manchester United and Chelsea interested in signing him. The Red Devils are keen to bolster their front line and now, with Edinson Cavani also appearing likely to depart from the club, a move for Dybala could be on the cards for the club.

However, they could face competition from Paris Saint-Germain, whose manager, Mauricio Pochettino, tried to sign him while at Tottenham Hotspur. They are believed to be ready to offer Juventus Mauro Icardi in exchange for Dybala.

Paris Saint-Germain join Harry Kane chase

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane, but they could face competition from Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain. The English superstar is reportedly considering an exit from Spurs in the summer if they fail to secure UEFA Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign.

84 - In just 120 appearances away from home, Harry Kane has scored 84 @premierleague goals - the most by a player on the road for a single club in the competition's history. Icon. #NEWTOT pic.twitter.com/kf9bxB4U32 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 4, 2021

PSG star Kylian Mbappe's future is also up in the air, with reports suggesting they will line up a move for Kane if the French superstar leaves Paris for Real Madrid. The English captain has previously worked with Mauricio Pochettino and could reunite with his former manager in the French capital. Apart from the three aforementioned clubs, Kane has also been linked with a move to both Barcelona and Real Madrid as well.

