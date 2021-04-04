Manchester United News Roundup: PSG star added to club's transfer shortlist, Red Devils eye move for 'next Bruno Fernandes', and more — 3rd April, 2021

After a two-week break from domestic football, Manchester United are finally set to return to top-flight action in less than 24 hours, with a fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion. The two sides competed in a thoroughly entertaining and dramatic five-goal Premier League fixture back in September, where Bruno Fernandes' penalty deep into extra time sealed the points for the Red Devils.

As they prepare to face the 16th-placed side at Old Trafford, here is a look at some of the latest Manchester United news.

Manchester United a potential destination for Mauro Icardi

Mauro Icardi has not had a particularly productive spell with French champions Paris Saint-Germain so far. The Argentine is not a guaranteed starter for the Parisiens with the likes of Moise Kean being preferred to him. While PSG appear to be keen to keep Kean on a permanent basis, they are reportedly considering parting ways with Icardi.

A report suggests that Manchester United are keeping tabs on the situation and could potentially make a move for Icardi. They claim that PSG could sanction his departure for a fee between €30m and €40m. Icardi could be a replacement for fellow South American striker Edinson Cavani, who is expected to depart from the club come summer.

Manchester United monitoring 'next Bruno Fernandes' Pedro Goncalves

Sporting CP's impressive young midfielder, Pedro Goncalves, has attracted interest from Manchester United ahead of the summer window, as per reports. The 22-year-old has racked up a staggering 15 goals and four assists in just 22 league appearances so far and has led Sporting's charge to a first Liga NOS title in nearly two decades. His style of play has earned him comparisons to Manchester United hero and former Sporting captain, Bruno Fernandes.

Goncalves, fondly referred to as Pote, is currently believed to have a release clause worth £51.7m in his contract. However, Manchester United face competition from Premier League club Arsenal for his signature. The Gunners will be in the market for an attacking midfielder if they fail to sign Martin Odegaard on a long-term deal and could rival the Red Devils for Goncalves' signature.

Manchester United eye move for Nuno Mendes

Nuno Mendes is another highly-rated Sporting player who has been linked with a move to Manchester United. The Portuguese starlet has been very impressive since breaking into the first team and has garnered interest from several European heavyweights including Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester City, and others.

A report from Portugal suggests that Manchester United could make a move for the 18-year-old wonderkid this summer. They claim that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side could even offer former Liga NOS star Alex Telles as part of the deal to sign Mendes. Additionally, Bruno Fernandes, formerly of Sporting, is believed to be one of the driving forces behind their interest in him.

However, with Luke Shaw being in the best form of his life and establishing himself as one of the best left-backs in the Premier League this year, it remains to be seen if there is any truth to this story. With Manchester United in need of strengthening in other areas of the pitch, such as centre-back and right-wing, a big-money move for another left-back would be unlikely.

