Manchester United News Roundup: Real Madrid superstar in advanced talks to join Red Devils, Premier League ace interested in Old Trafford switch, and more —15th April, 2021

Manchester United enjoyed a comfortable victory against LaLiga side Granada as they beat them by a scoreline of 2-0 at Old Trafford. The Red Devils, who won the tie 4-0 on aggregate, were fired to victory by Edinson Cavani as the Uruguayan's stunning volley all but sealed their place in the semi-finals. They are set to face AS Roma in the next stage, and should they go through, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will come up against either Arsenal or Villarreal.

Ahead of their return to the Premier League at the weekend, here is a look at some of the latest Manchester United news.

Manchester United and Chelsea enter the fray for Andrea Belotti

Udinese Calcio v Torino FC - Serie A

Manchester United are set to rekindle their interest in Torino striker Andrea Belotti this summer, as per reports in Italy. The centre-forward has been in fine form this season, scoring 12 goals and setting up a further six in Serie A, and has been linked with moves away from Turin ahead of the transfer window.

The report suggests that both Chelsea and Manchester United are keeping tabs on him and could make a move for the in-form Italian. However, they will face stern competition for Il Gallo from the likes of AC Milan, AS Roma, Napoli, Internazionale, and Fiorentina. Tottenham Hotspur are also credited with an interest in Belotti.

91 - Andrea #Belotti has scored 91 goals in Serie A since he joined @TorinoFC_1906 in 2015/16, only Ciro Immobile ha netted more in this period: @ciroimmobile1 122 goals@gallobelotti 91@G_Higuain 90@FQuagliarella27 86@EdDzeko 85



Predator. pic.twitter.com/8JdzjJmezg — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) April 10, 2021

With Edinson Cavani appearing likely to return to South America, Manchester United could potentially be in the market for a striker this summer. Apart from Belotti, they have been linked with the likes of Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, and Mauro Icardi as well.

Advertisement

Declan Rice open to Old Trafford switch

West Ham United v Leicester City - Premier League

West Ham United star Declan Rice is interested in joining Manchester United this summer, as per an exclusive from Manchester Evening News. The English star has been one of the most impressive defensive midfielders in the league this season and has been at the heart of West Ham's push for European football.

MEN claim that 22-year-old had already asked other Red Devils about the club during the recent international break as he considers an exit from the London Stadium. Rice is believed to have spoken to Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw in particular over a potential move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United have kept tabs on Rice for over two years and view him as the ideal long-term solution for the defensive midfield position. However, it remains to be seen if they can manage to sign him as David Moyes recently claimed that the English star is worth upwards of £100m.

Raphael Varane in advanced talks to join Manchester United

Advertisement

Real Madrid v Atalanta - UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Leg Two

Raphael Varane is another player who has been regularly linked with a move to Manchester United. Ed Woodward and co have long admired the French superstar, and this summer could be the best possible opportunity for them to sign him from Real Madrid.

Varane has just a year left on his current deal at the Santiago Bernabeu, and with the defender believed to be looking for a new challenge, an exit could be on the cards for him. Reports in Spain now suggest that he is in 'very, very advanced' talks (h/t: SportWitness) to join Manchester United.

🚨 EXCLUSIVA de @10JoseAlvarez 🚨



‼️"VARANE lo tiene muy AVANZADO con el UNITED"



⚠️"El R. MADRID da por hecho que NO va a RENOVAR". #ChiringuitoMadrid pic.twitter.com/ph0nkJa9S4 — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) April 15, 2021

Jose Alvarez of El Chiringuito in Spain has suggested that the Blancos chiefs are already assuming that Varane has no plans to extend his stay at the club, and are preparing for an exit. Should he leave, Manchester United will be in pole position to sign the World Cup winner.

Also read: PSG to rival Red Devils for Premier League forward, club keeping tabs on Juventus superstar, and more