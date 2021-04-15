Chelsea and Manchester United enter race to sign Serie A striker - Reports

Manchester United and Chelsea are two Premier League clubs that have always been an active part of transfer rumors. The latest report from Tuttosport indicates that the two English giants will compete with each other for Andrea Belotti's signature this summer.

The Italian international has been in good form in the 2020/21 campaign, netting 12 goals and providing six assists in Serie A. Belotti has been attracting suitors for a few years now. Still, there is a high probability that this could be his last season for Torino.

The prolific striker is also garnering interest from Italy, as top clubs like AC Milan, AS Roma, Napoli, Fiorentina and even Inter Milan are vying for ll Gallo's signature. While AC Milan have been monitoring Andre Belotti's situation for some time now, both Roma and Napoli are looking for replacements for Edin Dzeko and Dries Mertens, respectively.

With Fiorentina and Inter Milan, there is a possibility Dusan Vlahovic and Lautaro Martinez might be looking for new opportunities in the transfer season. Back in England, Tottenham Hotspur are also planning to court Belotti, making it a three-way battle with Chelsea and Manchester United.

Both Chelsea and Manchester United are eyeing European glory this season

Despite a home loss against FC Porto, Chelsea confirmed a UEFA Champions League semi-final berth after beating the Portuguese side 1-2 on aggregate. The 2012 champions will now face Real Madrid, who played out a 0-0 away draw against Liverpool, winning the overall tie 3-1.

Chelsea have reached this stage of the competition after seven years, with their last semi-final appearance coming in 2014 against Atletico Madrid. The Jose Mourinho-coached Chelsea side were stopped in their tracks by Diego Simeone's men, who later lost to Real Madrid in the final.

Chelsea have a brilliant opportunity to go all the way this year and turn around a campaign that went off track in the initial months under Frank Lampard's tutelage.

Chelsea's fierce rivals Manchester United are also hunting for a European Cup this year. The Red Devils have one foot in the Europa League semi-finals following a convincing 0-2 win over Granada in the first leg.

Manchester United will play the second leg against the Spanish side tonight with the intent of closing things out and progressing to the next stage.

Manchester United last won the competition in 2017, when former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho guided them to a 2-0 win over a relatively young Ajax side. Manchester United will be looking to emulate that result this time around as well, with very little competition around to stop them from doing so.

