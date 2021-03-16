Manchester United News Roundup: Red Devils keen on signing Barcelona target, club could sign Portuguese star for €30m less than release clause, and more — 16th March, 2021

Manchester United continue their preparations for a midweek trip to Italy to face AC Milan. The Red Devils will travel to the San Siro in the hope of qualifying for the last eight of the UEFA Europa League after the first leg at Old Trafford ended at 1-1, thanks to a last-minute winner from Simon Kjaer. They are unbeaten in 13 games across all competitions and will look to extend this streak with a win in Italy, where they need to score at least one goal to win the tie due to the Rossoneri's away goal.

Ahead of their trip, here, we take a look at some of the latest Manchester United news.

Manchester United keen on Barcelona target Yusuf Demir

Having made a habit of signing some of the most promising young players in the world over the last few seasons, Manchester United are set to continue that trend with their pursuit of Yusuf Demir. The Austrian wonderkid, currently on the books of Rapid Vienna, has garnered interest from several top clubs all over Europe, including Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, and North London club Arsenal.

However, a new report claims that Manchester United are very much in the running for the young attacking midfielder's signature as they look to continue to scour the globe for exciting talent. While earlier reports claimed that he could cost up to €15million, BILD now state that he could be available for less than a third of that fee.

Atletico Madrid fear Jan Oblak will join Manchester United or Chelsea

Jan Oblak has been widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world for some time now, but if reports are to be believed, his stay in Spain could come to an end soon. A report from Spanish outlet TF claims that Los Rojiblancos fear Oblak could leave for Manchester United or Chelsea this summer despite a massive €120m release clause in his contract.

100 - @atletienglish's Jan Oblak has become the goalkeeper with the fewest games needed to reach 100 clean sheets in @LaLigaEN history (182), surpassing Miguel Reina's record (100 clean sheets in 222 matches). Ace. pic.twitter.com/z8tfQDsG4N — OptaJose (@OptaJose) June 17, 2020

Should Oblak leave Atletico Madrid, they will look to replace the Slovenian with another Red Devils target, Gigi Donnarumma. Apart from the soon-to-be free agent, they will also consider re-signing Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, who left Atleti a decade ago to seal his Old Trafford switch. It remains to be seen, however, if they can afford his staggering £350,000-a-week wages. De Gea is tipped to leave Manchester United this summer with Dean Henderson waiting in the wings.

Manchester United will not sanction Donny van de Beek loan move

Southampton v Manchester United - Premier League

Despite a torrid start to life as a Manchester United player, Donny van de Beek will not be allowed to depart from Old Trafford on loan next season, as per the Mirror. The Dutchman joined from AFC Ajax last summer but has appeared only eleven times in the Premier League, amounting to only 317 minutes of action, and only started two of those games.

Despite reports linking Van de Beek with an early exit from Manchester United, the report claims that the £35m man is set to remain at the club as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will not sanction a loan move, and particularly not one to a rival club. However, the 23-year-old is set for showdown talks with the Red Devils bosses regarding his position and wants answers as he weighs up his long-term future at the club.

Manchester United could be offered €30m discount on Nuno Mendes

Sporting CP v Aberdeen: UEFA Europa League Third Qualifying Round

Manchester United have been linked with Nuno Mendes for over a year now and could receive a discount should they choose to sign him this summer, as per reports in Portugal. Despite having a €70m release clause in his contract, Mendes could be sold for €40m by Sporting Lisbon, a club Manchester United have excellent relations with.

That being said, it appears unlikely that the Red Devils will be ready to spend such a big sum on a player who is essentially going to be a bit-part player due to Luke Shaw's excellent form this season. The 18-year-old was recently called upon by Fernando Santos to join the senior Portuguese side for the very first time, which could, in theory, boost his value even further.

