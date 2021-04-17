Manchester United News Roundup: Red Devils monitoring 20-year-old French sensation, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provides update on star's future, and more — 16th April, 2021

Manchester United have sealed their spot in the UEFA Europa League semi-final against AS Roma after a 2-0 win over Granada. The Red Devils cruised to victory against the Spanish side despite missing up to five first-team players in their lineup. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men will return to Old Trafford once again for a weekend clash against Burnley, after which they face historic rivals Leeds United at Elland Road.

Ahead of their encounter with Sean Dyche's side, here is a look at some of the latest Manchester United news.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provides update on Eric Bailly situation

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that the club are in talks with Eric Bailly to extend his current contract. Rumours have suggested that the Ivorian will look to depart the club come summer amidst a lack of game time as he's constantly been overlooked in favour of Victor Lindelof.

Speaking on Bailly, Solskjaer explained;

"Eric [Bailly] has been isolating back home in the Ivory Coast – he’s back to England now, and we hope he can be available for the weekend. Hopefully, he can train tomorrow, depending on how he feels within himself. He’s had his tests today, so we need to get the confirmation that he’s still negative."

"I know there’s been speculation. We’re talking to him about his contract, so I don’t see any issues really."

The 27-year-old has stared just seven Premier League games so far in the 2020/21 campaign, along with three starts in the Europa League, and a further four in domestic cup competitions.

Edinson Cavani's future still up in the air

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani is another player who has been linked with an exit from the club come summer. The Uruguayan superstar has been their go-to centre-forward over the last few months and has registered a total of nine strikes in a Manchester United shirt so far. With his family being in Uruguay, Cavani has been strongly linked with a return to South America this summer as Boca Juniors are keen on signing him.

11 - Edinson Cavani has scored in European competition for the 11th consecutive season, with this being his first goal in the UEFA Europa League since December 2012 (for Napoli v PSV). Permanent. pic.twitter.com/mbsGhcsXRm — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 15, 2021

Reports from Argentina now suggest Cavani is 'happy' at Old Trafford at the moment, but whatever his decision will be come summer, it will be one that will have his family's best interests in mind. Cavani reportedly has time until the 15th of May to make up his mind over his future as he continues to discuss his options with Manchester United and Boca Juniors president Juan Roman Riquelme.

Manchester United interested in signing Wesley Fofana

Manchester United made Leicester City's Harry Maguire the most expensive player in history when they signed him in 2019 and could return to the King Power for their latest sensation, Wesley Fofana. The Frenchman has been one of the most impressive defenders in the league so far as he's seamlessly adapted to English football since his move from St. Etienne.

Wesley Fofana contested 29 duels against West Ham, the most by a Leicester player in a Premier League game this season.



He won 62% of them. 🦊 pic.twitter.com/Qm77XA2NW0 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 11, 2021

Reports suggest that Manchester United 'would really like to sign' Fofana come summer. However, they will need to put together a fee close to that of Harry Maguire's if they wish to convince Leicester City into selling their French star. At just 20, Fofana could prove to be the long-term solution to the centre-back position for the Red Devils, and they are believed to be watching Fofana 'with attention' ahead of a potential move.

