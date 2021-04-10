Manchester United News Roundup: Red Devils superstar could be set for loan exit, club to use out-of-favour star in swap deal with Juventus, and more — 9th April, 2021

Manchester United returned from Spain with a comfortable 2-0 lead over UEFA Europa League opponents Granada. Goals from Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes were enough to take the Red Devils through to victory ahead of a second-leg encounter at Old Trafford scheduled for the coming Thursday.

Before the reverse fixture with Granada, however, Manchester United have a crucial encounter with Tottenham Hotspur on the horizon. Ahead of the game in North London, here is a look at some of the latest Manchester United news,

Manuel Akanji linked with Old Trafford switch

Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt - Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund star Manuel Akanji could potentially move to Old Trafford in the future, as per a report in Germany. The Red Devils have been linked with several Borussia Dortmund stars over the last few months, including Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland, and Jude Bellingham. As their search for a new centre-back goes on, Akanji could be the latest addition to the list of Dortmund players they have an eye on.

The report claims that while Akanji has 'secretly' renewed his contract with BVB but will be sold by the club if he 'explicitly' asks to depart from Signal Iduna Park. The Swiss international is believed to be keen on moving to Manchester United 'at some point' in the future, making him a viable option for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co to consider come summer.

David de Gea could be set for shock loan deal

Manchester United superstar David de Gea could be set for a loan spell away from the club come summer, as per a report from ESPN. The Spaniard, who has lost his place as the Red Devils' number one keeper to Dean Henderson, is the highest paid goalkeeper in Europe as he is believed to be on a salary of £350,000-a-week.

Advertisement

11 - Dean Henderson has kept 11 clean sheets in just 18 appearances for Man Utd in all competitions this season, one more than David de Gea has registered in 29 games (10). Opportunity. pic.twitter.com/wSpt0vinaX — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 18, 2021

The report suggests that due to De Gea's long-term contract and high wages, a loan deal might be a more plausible option as they could struggle to find permanent buyers for the 30-year-old. Despite making over 400 appearances for the club, Henderson has now firmly dethroned him as their first-choice keeper, paving the way for De Gea to leave the club in search of regular football.

Manchester United could swap Donny van de Beek for Adrien Rabiot

Manchester United and Juventus could be set to swap two out-of-favour stars in Donny van de Beek and Adrien Rabiot this summer, as per reports. Rabiot joined the Bianconeri on a free transfer from PSG in 2019 but has, so far, failed to establish himself as a regular first-team player and could be sold by Juventus as they look to revamp their squad.

Advertisement

An important win! 💪🔴 pic.twitter.com/dkfwo05dpl — Donny van de Beek (@Donny_beek6) April 5, 2021

Juventus are believed to be huge admirers of Van de Beek, who has started just two league games for Manchester United this season since his £35m move in the summer. With both players currently finding it difficult to break into their respective sides, a direct swap deal between Manchester United and Juventus could be on the cards this summer.

Also read: Club linked with shock move for Juventus wonderkid, Red Devils add Premier League defender to shortlist, and more