Manchester United News Roundup: Swap deal being discussed with Juventus, Red Devils shortlist replacements for David de Gea, and more — 4th May, 2021

Manchester United edge closer to the second leg of their UEFA Europa League semi-final against AS Roma in Italy. The Giallorossi announced today that the game could possibly be Paulo Fonseca's final one as Roma boss in Europe as he is set to be replaced by former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Ahead of their trip to Italy, here is a look at some of the latest news surrounding Manchester United.

Juventus could swap Paulo Dybala for Alex Telles

Manchester United could be offered the chance to sign Paulo Dybala as part of a cut-price deal this summer, as per reports in Italy. The Argentine has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for some time now and, as he enters the final year of his contract with the Bianconeri, the club will look to cash in on him.

Paulo Dybala's Serie A season by numbers:



❍ 33 games

❍ 69 chances created

❍ 65 take-ons completed

❍ 13 Big Chance Created

❍ 11 goals

❍ 6 assists

❍ 1 title



MVP. pic.twitter.com/3n1Bwlw7mf — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 4, 2020

The report suggests they could make a proposal to the Red Devils, which could see Dybala join them for a fee of approximately £20m, with Alex Telles going the other way. Telles has found it difficult to break into the starting XI due to Luke Shaw's sublime form, due to which an exit could be on the cards for him.

Tom Heaton and Sam Johnstone lined up as David de Gea replacements

Manchester United are exploring the possibility of re-signing either Tom Heaton or Sam Johnstone as per multiple reports in England. The club are widely expected to part ways with David de Gea this summer, with Paris Saint-Germain interested in his services, which could leave a gap in the squad which will need to be addressed by Solskjaer.

🧤 Most Saves: Sam Johnstone - 113



🤦‍♂️ Most Goals Conceded: Sam Johnstone - 55



😅 #PremierLeaguePairings pic.twitter.com/UCyIuFHsWS — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 27, 2021

Johnstone has been in phenomenal form this season for a struggling West Brom side, who could demand up to £20m should they be relegated from the Premier League. The 28-year-old is a former Manchester United academy graduate, much like Heaton. A move for the Aston Villa star appears likelier given that he will cost significantly less and might not demand as many minutes as Johnstone.

Manchester United expected to start talks for Jadon Sancho

Borussia Mönchengladbach v Borussia Dortmund - DFB Cup: Quarter Final

After missing out on their top target last summer, Manchester United are expected to resume talks for Jadon Sancho in the upcoming window, as per reports. The English winger is one of the most in-demand players among Premier League clubs, with the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea vying for his signature.

While Sancho's reported £85m price tag is still believed to be a bit higher than what the club are willing to pay, there is a sense of optimism this time around. With Eric Bailly's recent contract extension, and Edinson Cavani's reported wish to extend his stay at the club, the club's transfer plans have been altered — allowing them to make a move for the 21-year-old superstar.

Sancho is contracted to Borussia Dortmund until the summer of 2023 and is reportedly looking for a move away from the club this summer.

