Manchester United news: Sam Allardyce says Harry Maguire is ‘similar to Virgil van Dijk’

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
News
190   //    24 Jul 2019, 19:47 IST

Virgil Van-Dijk (left) and Harry Maguire (right)
Virgil Van-Dijk (left) and Harry Maguire (right)


What is the story?

According to former Everton manager Sam Allardyce, Harry Maguire is worth around £75-£80million as the 26-year-old English centre-back is ‘similar to Virgil van Dijk’. Big Sam also thinks that Leicester City are holding out for a fee that is higher than Harry Maguire's actual valuation.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United have already signed Aaron Wan Bissaka and Daniel James this summer and have spent around £70million to get them both. The Red Devils are still in the hunt for a lethal midfielder and a specialist centre-back, with new reports surrounding the club suggesting that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side has reportedly agreed on a fee of £80 million with Leicester City for Maguire.

However, Leicester City manager, Brendan Rodgers, is in no hurry to sell one of his best assets. Speaking to the media following their 3-0 victory over Cambridge United on Wednesday, the Foxes' manager said:

“The club is in a great state of health because there’s no pressure to sell any player. And if a player does leave Leicester City, the valuation will have to be met. We have a top-level player, looked at by top level clubs. 

The heart of the matter

In an interview with TalkSport on Wednesday, Big Sam talked about Harry Maguire's potential move to Old Trafford.

“I think he’s worth £70m – £75m. He’s similar to Van Dijk, he’s very good on the ball and he comes out from the back.
“Van Dijk looks a little better since he’s gone to Liverpool and I think it would take Maguire to another level going to Manchester United and bring more out of him.

The 64-year-old further added:

“It would be a massive move for him, but Leicester, they don’t have to sell.
“They’ve always hung out for the fee they want and got there in the end, so if United don’t have another alternative, I’m afraid they might have to pay a bit more than they expected.”

What is next?

While the club's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has remained in the UK to complete the remaining transfer business, Manchester United will play their next International Champions Cup friendly against Tottenham Hotspur on 25th July at Hongkou Football Stadium. 

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Leicester City Harry Maguire Sam Allardyce Manchester United Transfer News
