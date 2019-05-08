Manchester United offer tempting deal to Juventus star, Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juve to sign 6 players and more Serie A news: 8 May 2019

Juventus v Torino FC - Serie A

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! As we head even closer to the summer transfer market, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Juventus target reveals he is an AC Milan fan

The Italian midfielder has been dubbed as the next Andrea Pirlo, following his impressive displays for Brescia this season. Sandro Tonali has been the club's most consistent star and became a key figure to seal Brescia's promotion to the Serie A, despite being just a 19-year-old.

Juventus and Liverpool have been linked with the talented youngster, but Tonali has revealed that he is an AC MiIlan fan when asked about his future, thereby providing a new twist.

"My dream? To live football. I have fun but I know I can't go wrong, I don't have a plan B. Promotion to Serie A was the biggest thrill of my life after being called up to the national team.

"My future? Whatever it is, I will decide together with my president. Cellino is good, he knows the best solution for my future. I am happy to stay, maybe I can become an icon of Brescia.

"Preferences between Inter Milan, Juve, AC Milan and Roma? I'm just interested in playing. Abroad? Everything is possible but in Italy, we play football that I like.

"My father is a Milan fan, while my mother and uncle are Inter fans. As a child I was crazy about the Rossoneri colours and my idol was Gattuso. I was at the San Siro for Kaka's goal against Lazio and I saw Seedorf's goal against Chievo.

"New Pirlo? I don't think about it. I'm a midfielder, I play for the team. The regista is another role. In Italy, Verratti has the touch and top experience but also Sensi stands out.

"Gerrard is a dynamic director, Modric is unique in style. I stay with my feet on the ground. I know I have to work hard and hard to strengthen myself but at the moment I am managing to do so."

Cristiano Ronaldo urges Juventus to sign six players

The Portuguese megastar successfully lifted his first Serie A title after Juventus beat Fiorentina by a narrow margin in April. However, there are still a lot of work to do for The Old Lady as they once again failed to clinch their dream Champions League title this season.

Hence, Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly demanded six signings to be made by Juventus in the upcoming summer transfer market to gear up for next season. First, he wants Matthijs de Ligt at the heart of Juventus' defense. The Ajax starlet has been phenomenal and has led his team to the Champions League semi-finals this season.

The former Real Madrid star also wants Juventus to sign Adrien Rabiot, Tanguy Ndombele and Paul Pogba in midfield. Rabiot has been regared as one of the most talented central midfielders, who has played alongstars superstars such as Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. The Paris Saint-Germain man would be available on a free transfer as he has refused to extend his contract with the French champions.

Ndombele, on the other hand, has garnered attention across Europe due to his impressive displays for Lyon in both Ligue 1 and the Champions League this season, while Pogba's situation at Manchester United has been uncertain as the Red Devils have failed to secure a spot at next season's Champions League.

Lastly, Ronaldo wants Juventus to add Isco and James Rodriguez to boost their attack and replace the wantaway Paulo Dybala.

Manchester United offer tempting deal to Dybala

The Argentine superstar has endured a tough season after Juventus signed Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid last summer. Speculation surrounding Paulo Dybala's future at Juventus seems to have increased, despite the best efforts of Massimiliano Allegri and Fabio Paratici to dampen the talks.

Now, Manchester United have reportedly offered a very tempting deal to prise Dybala away from Turin. The Premier League side are ready to make the 25-year-old their highest earner (current top earners Alexis Sanchez, Paul Pogba and David De Gea could all leave this summer).

They also promise to give Dybala a starring role at the club as the former Palermo star's importance to Juventus has considerably diminished this season. The report revealed that Manchester United seem serious about Dybala and even ready to pay €100 million for the transfer.