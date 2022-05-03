Manchester United 'offering' Barcelona superstar a contract between €10-15 million per season: Reports

Premier League giants Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele this summer. The Frenchman's contract with the Catalan giants is set to expire at the end of the season.

According to Utdreport, Manchester United are willing to offer the 24-year-old a salary package in the region of €10 to €15 million per year.

The Red Devils currently sit in sixth place in the Premier League table, five points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who have two games in hand over Ralf Rangnick's side. The club could have a busy transfer during which new United manager Erik ten Hag is expected to overhaul an underperforming squad.

Manchester United are preparing themselves for the departures of Jesse Lingard and Edinson Cavani this summer. The duo's contracts are set to expire at the end of the season. United are therefore likely to prioritize signing a top-quality forward this summer.

As per Luis Rojo, Ousmane Dembele sought a move away from Barcelona during the January transfer window after failing to agree a contract extension with the club. However, he failed to secure a transfer. Xavi Hernandez provided the Frenchman with another opportunity to prove his worth at Camp Nou by reintegrating the winger into his squad.

Dembele has provided nine assists and scored one goal in his last 12 La Liga appearances. His performances have helped propel the Blaugranas to second place in the league table. However, he is yet to sign a contract extension with the club despite having less than two months left on his deal.

The 24-year-old is believed to be earning €11 million at Camp Nou. He could have to take a pay-cut if he is to stay at Barcelona due to the Spanish club's dire financial situation.

Manchester United are reportedly keen to take advantage of Dembele's contract situation at Barcelona by tabling an enticing offer to the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner.

Manchester United could face stiff competition from PSG for Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele

French giants PSG are reportedly set to join Manchester United in the race to sign Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are preparing themselves for the potential departure of talismanic forward Kylian Mbappe, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the season. Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has hinted that signing Mbappe is part of Los Blancos' plans for the summer transfer window, as per the Daily Mail.

PSG will therefore look to replace Mbappe by signing Ousmane Dembele. The Ligue 1 giants are believed to be willing to offer the Barcelona star a €17 million per year contract. The prospect of moving to the French capital and playing alongside the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar could prove to be an enticing opportunity for the winger.

