Manchester United on alert after Atletico Madrid significantly lower asking price for Saul and more: EPL Transfer news roundup, December 14, 2019

Atletico Madrid v Lokomotiv Moskva: Group D - UEFA Champions League

Hello and welcome to the EPL transfer news roundup for the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premier League.

Fellaini not going to join Spurs

Former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has confirmed that he won’t be joining Jose Mourinho at Tottenham Hotspur. The Belgian was linked with a move to the Lilywhites are the Portuguese took over the reins.

However, Fellaini stated that he is happy in China but also revealed that he stays in touch with the former Real Madrid manager.

"We text each other, we call each other from time to time," he stated. "He's taken over at Spurs and he's doing well. I wish him all the best. But I am good where I am now."

Lampard will only discuss transfers in January

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has confirmed that he will only discuss about transfers in the January window. Olivier Giroud is reportedly going to leave the club in the winter market.

When asked whether he had spoken to the Frenchman about a potential move, Lampard stated that he will only talk to his players about transfers when the window is opened.

“No [I have not spoken to Giroud],” said Lampard.

“All the players that are here I won’t have any talk about January until we get to January. Everybody.”

Manchester United on alert over Saul

Atletico Madrid are willing to lower the asking price from midfielder Saul Niguez, putting Manchester United on alert, according to The Telegraph. The Rojiblancos had been asking for £125 million for the Spanish midfielder but are now prepared to listen to offers worth around £85 million.

The Red Devils are said to be keen on adding another midfielder to the team and would like to do business next month should the right deals come up.