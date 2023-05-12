Manchester United have opened talks with Liverpool target over potential transfer, player keen on move to Red Devils - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly opened talks with Napoli's star defender Kim Min-jae over a potential transfer this summer, as per journalist Sebastian Denis. The South Korea international has attracted interest from several top clubs, including Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain, but is keen on a move to Old Trafford.

Kim's impressive performances in Serie A this season have not gone unnoticed. He played a key role in Napoli's Serie A title win this season, scoring two goals and as many assists in 43 matches for the Italian giants.

United's manager Erik ten Hag wants to beef up all the weak aspects of United's team before heading into the next season. Man United have recently struggled in the league, winning just two in their last five games. The Dutch manager considers reinforcement in the defensive department his topmost priority.

Manchester United sent representatives to watch him in Napoli's recent 1-0 win over Fiorentina. The Red Devils are reportedly in the market for a right-footed centre-back, and Kim's skillset fits the bill.

Napoli is reluctant to let go of their star defender and has been trying to negotiate a new, improved contract. However, a report in 90Min suggests they may find it challenging to resist bids over €60m, with Kim's current deal containing a release clause worth around €45m.

With Harry Maguire's competency in question and Rafael Varane's injury troubles, Manchester United are looking for a reliable centre-back to shore up their defense. Kim, who has established himself as one of the world's leading centre-backs, could be the perfect fit for the Red Devils.

Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea are also said to be long-term admirers of Kim, with Spurs making a play for him when he was at Beijing Guoan in 2020. However, Manchester United seems to be leading the race for the defender's signature.

Manchester United and Liverpool interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain center-back El Chadaille Bitshiabu

Manchester United and Liverpool have reportedly shown interest in signing Paris Saint-Germain centre-back El Chadaille Bitshiabu, according to Le10Sport. The 17-year-old has made 14 appearances for the French giants this season, including a start in the Champions League round of 16 against Bayern Munich.

Bitshiabu's contract with PSG expires in 2024, and renowned agent Jorge Mendes also represents him. Despite growing interest in Bitshiabu, there is still a possibility that he may remain at PSG and extend his contract with the club where he started his career.

However, it remains to be seen whether United or Liverpool will make a concrete move for the talented young centre-back, or whether he will stay in Paris.

