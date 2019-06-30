Manchester United targeting Magpies' Sean Longstaff, Bruno Fernandes tipped to thrive in the Premier League and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 30, 2019

Solskjaer wants at least two more players before 7th Jul

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United Transfer News round-up for 30th June 2019. We bring you the top transfer stories of the day involving Manchester United and here are our top five picks for today.

#5 Bruno Fernandes tipped to thrive in the Premier League

Fernandes has been tipped to thrive in the Premier League

Portuguese Football Expert Felipe Dias, in an interview with Sky Sports, said that Bruno Fernandes has all the ingredients to succeed in the Premier League. The Portuguese footballer has been heavily linked to a move to England, with Tottenham, Manchester City and Manchester United all interested in his signature. However, off late, Manchester United have secured a pole position in the race and look like the club most likely to sign Bruno Fernandes.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Felipe Dias seemed confident that Fernandes could thrive in the Premier League

I have no doubt that Fernandes can thrive in the Premier League. This guy can play with and against the best of them.

I've been a journalist for 20 years and watched football for as long as I can remember - I have never seen a player do what Bruno Fernandes did last season.

We're talking about an offensive centre midfielder who scored 32 goals. Even in domestic Portuguese football and the Europa League, which admittedly isn't the most glamourous, you cannot deny his talent.

He is already a ready-made player for the Premier League in my opinion. He is a leader on the pitch, a natural born passer and a deadly finisher with either foot. He is quick, strong and has good positioning.

He played in Italy for a little while which helped (develop) his tactical sense. I don't have a bad word to say about him as a footballer. At 24 years old, why he has not been transferred yet is the big question.

Dias also revealed that he does not expect Fernandes to stay at Sporting beyond the summer:

Sporting's president also said this week that there would be no drama and that the club are prepared to keep or sell, but they will not sell him for €35m. The fans also demand this.

I honestly don't believe that Bruno Fernandes will stay, it is my opinion.

