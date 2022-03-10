Manchester United provide injury update on Cristiano Ronaldo and 2 others ahead of Tottenham clash

Manchester United have given an injury update on Cristiano Ronaldo and two other members of their squad. They have a huge Premier League encounter with Tottenham Hotspur coming up next weekend.

The Red Devils have an uphill battle to secure UEFA Champions League football next season. They surrendered their fourth-spot to Arsenal last weekend following a woeful 4-1 defeat to Manchester City.

They were without three of their star names, with Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Raphael Varane all having missed the Manchester derby.

But the club have revealed (via manutd.com) that Varane trained with the squad on Wednesday. He is in line to make his return to the first team for Saturday's game at Old Trafford.

Varane, 28, missed the defeat against City after contracting Covid but it appears he has fully recovered from the virus.

Cavani, meanwhile, who has encountered an injury ridden campaign, is also set to return. The 35-year-old veteran striker hasn't featured for the Red Devils since February 8 in United's 1-1 draw with Burnley.

He has been struggling with groin and stomach issues but the former PSG forward trained with the squad on Wednesday.

Ronaldo has been dealing with an on-going hip injury which saw him also miss the Manchester derby. He is eager to play against Tottenham but trained on his own and is still a doubt for the fixture.

Manchester United attempt to bounce back against Tottenham without Ronaldo

Cavani (centre-right) was instrumental in Manchester United's previous 3-0 win over Spurs

The demoralizing defeat to Manchester City last Saturday was compounded by fresh reports of unrest within the Manchester United camp.

Marcus Rashford's future was under immense speculation on Monday. Paris Saint-Germain are being touted as a potential club who could look to take the forward out of Old Trafford.

The Red Devils were majorly disappointing in the game against Pep Guardiola's side, making huge errors and not showing any real fight in the game.

Saturday's fixture against Spurs offers the side a chance at redemption, with UEFA Champions League football becoming less likely.

Tottenham will be coming off the back of a huge 5-0 win over Everton that has seen them climb to 45 points. They are in seventh place, two points behind United with two games in hand.

Arsenal are in the driving seat in the race for the top four with three games in hand over their Manchester rivals.

Saturday's game is a must-win for Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick. His side can ill afford to give up any more points as we enter the business end of the Premier League season.

Edited by Aditya Singh