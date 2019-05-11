Manchester United ready to table club-record fee for Cristiano Ronaldo, Pep Guardiola says yes to Juventus but on one condition and more, 11 May 2019

Manchester United want Cristiano Ronaldo back

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! As we head even closer to the summer transfer market, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Dejan Rakitic unsure about his brother's future

Ivan Rakitic's agent and brother Dejan Rakitic revealed that he is still unsure about his client's future. The Barcelona midfielder has been heavily linked with Inter even before Barcelona secured the service of Frenkie de Jong.

"Today the situation is easy to explain: Rakitic is very happy at Barcelona. Barca is one of the biggest clubs in the world, Ivan is happy to be part of it. Inter? His future, however, I don't know."

"As said, though, today he is happy in Barcelona and eager to bring home the last trophy. The Copa del Rey against Valencia is at stake. And for Ivan the future is just that: focus on the final and take home another trophy."

"He has had a great season, many think so at Barcelona as well. As for the Liverpool race, it was simply a bad game for everyone. But this does not take away merits of the great Barça season," he concluded.

Pep Guardiola 'said yes' to Juventus on one condition

The Manchester City manager is set to battle for his second consecutive Premier League title when his team face Brighton in this season's last league game.

The Spaniard's attacking football style has garnered praises from across Europe. He has transformed Manchester City into a force which could challenge any teams and compete at the biggest competition. Juventus are said to be chasing the Spaniard to replace under-fire Massimiliano Allegri.

Many recent reports have said that the Italian manager is close to Juventus exit door after the team failed to secure the Champions League title this season. Now Sky Sports journalist GB Olivero has revealed more about Juventus' managerial search.

He stated that Guardiola already said yes to Juventus, but the manager preferred to wait until 2020 before making a move.

"I know that Juventus immediately contacted Pep Guardiola after losing out on Zidane to Madrid. The manager said yes to Juventus but would have preferred to move to Turin in 2020 because he has a contract in place with Man City and doesn't want to interrupt it sooner; that's why [Juventus] went on to Conte," he said.

Manchester United ready to offer massive €140 million for Cristiano Ronaldo

Media have touted the Portuguese megastar's return to Old Trafford since the 34-year-old joined Real Madrid. Ronaldo was one of United's greatest players and had won pretty much everything in his time at Old Trafford.

He joined Juventus for a record fee last year to help the Italian giants in winning the Champions League. Unfortunately, the Old Lady failed to achieve the objective after they crashed in the hands of Ajax in the quarterfinals. Ronaldo was said to be very frustrated with the result despite still intending to remain at the Italian club.

Now a new report has stated that the star's stay at Turin has become increasingly uncertain due to the club's refusal to sign Joao Felix and Marcelo. However, Manchester United would jump on the opportunity to bring back their former star once again.

The Red Devils are even willing to splash a massive €140 million for the player, eclipsing Paul Pogba's €105 million transfer. They also ready to give €38 million annual salaries for the superstar.