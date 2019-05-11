×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United ready to table club-record fee for Cristiano Ronaldo, Pep Guardiola says yes to Juventus but on one condition and more, 11 May 2019

Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Rumors
2.03K   //    11 May 2019, 11:59 IST

Manchester United want Cristiano Ronaldo back
Manchester United want Cristiano Ronaldo back

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! As we head even closer to the summer transfer market, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Dejan Rakitic unsure about his brother's future

Ivan Rakitic's agent and brother Dejan Rakitic revealed that he is still unsure about his client's future. The Barcelona midfielder has been heavily linked with Inter even before Barcelona secured the service of Frenkie de Jong.

"Today the situation is easy to explain: Rakitic is very happy at Barcelona. Barca is one of the biggest clubs in the world, Ivan is happy to be part of it. Inter? His future, however, I don't know."

"As said, though, today he is happy in Barcelona and eager to bring home the last trophy. The Copa del Rey against Valencia is at stake. And for Ivan the future is just that: focus on the final and take home another trophy."

"He has had a great season, many think so at Barcelona as well. As for the Liverpool race, it was simply a bad game for everyone. But this does not take away merits of the great Barça season," he concluded

Pep Guardiola 'said yes' to Juventus on one condition

The Manchester City manager is set to battle for his second consecutive Premier League title when his team face Brighton in this season's last league game.

The Spaniard's attacking football style has garnered praises from across Europe. He has transformed Manchester City into a force which could challenge any teams and compete at the biggest competition. Juventus are said to be chasing the Spaniard to replace under-fire Massimiliano Allegri.

Many recent reports have said that the Italian manager is close to Juventus exit door after the team failed to secure the Champions League title this season. Now Sky Sports journalist GB Olivero has revealed more about Juventus' managerial search.

He stated that Guardiola already said yes to Juventus, but the manager preferred to wait until 2020 before making a move.

Advertisement

"I know that Juventus immediately contacted Pep Guardiola after losing out on Zidane to Madrid. The manager said yes to Juventus but would have preferred to move to Turin in 2020 because he has a contract in place with Man City and doesn't want to interrupt it sooner; that's why [Juventus] went on to Conte," he said.

Manchester United ready to offer massive €140 million for Cristiano Ronaldo

Media have touted the Portuguese megastar's return to Old Trafford since the 34-year-old joined Real Madrid. Ronaldo was one of United's greatest players and had won pretty much everything in his time at Old Trafford.

He joined Juventus for a record fee last year to help the Italian giants in winning the Champions League. Unfortunately, the Old Lady failed to achieve the objective after they crashed in the hands of Ajax in the quarterfinals. Ronaldo was said to be very frustrated with the result despite still intending to remain at the Italian club.

Now a new report has stated that the star's stay at Turin has become increasingly uncertain due to the club's refusal to sign Joao Felix and Marcelo. However, Manchester United would jump on the opportunity to bring back their former star once again.

The Red Devils are even willing to splash a massive €140 million for the player, eclipsing Paul Pogba's €105 million transfer. They also ready to give €38 million annual salaries for the superstar.





Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Manchester United Juventus Football Ivan Rakitić Cristiano Ronaldo Pep Guardiola Manchester United Transfer News Juventus Transfer News
Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo wants Manchester United star at Juventus, PSG offer massive €70m for Juventus midfielder and more Serie A news: 29 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United prepare massive €115m bid for Juventus top target, PSG star wants to play with Cristiano Ronaldo and more Serie A news: 3 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juventus to appoint Pep Guardiola, Juve target tells teammates that he will leave and more Serie A news: 25 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United offer tempting deal to Juventus star, Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juve to sign 6 players and more Serie A news: 8 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi urges Barcelona to sign Juventus target, Manchester United to table a massive €100m bid for Juve playmaker and more Serie A news: 7 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Juventus offer Dybala + cash for Manchester United star, Manchester United close on €170m double deal for Serie A duo and more Serie A news: 27 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United on red alert as Juventus decide to sell 2 top stars after UCL exit, €120 million star 'says yes' to Juve and more Serie A news: 17 April 2019
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo should have moved to Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Juventus want to sell star for €100 M to fund Pogba move, Cristiano Ronaldo threatens to depart from Juve and more Serie A news: 19 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juventus to sacrifice €120m star for Neymar, Mino Raiola pushes Barcelona top target to sign for Juventus and more Serie A news: 2 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 35
FT JUV TOR
1 - 1
 Juventus vs Torino
FT CHI SPA
0 - 4
 Chievo vs SPAL
FT UDI INT
0 - 0
 Udinese vs Internazionale
FT EMP FIO
1 - 0
 Empoli vs Fiorentina
FT LAZ ATA
1 - 3
 Lazio vs Atalanta
FT SAS FRO
2 - 2
 Sassuolo vs Frosinone
FT PAR SAM
3 - 3
 Parma vs Sampdoria
FT GEN ROM
1 - 1
 Genoa vs Roma
FT NAP CAG
2 - 1
 Napoli vs Cagliari
FT MIL BOL
2 - 1
 Milan vs Bologna
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Ligue 1
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us