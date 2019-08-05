×
Manchester United reject player plus cash bid for Paul Pogba, Dybala interest ended, and more Manchester United Transfer News: August 5, 2019

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
News
1.58K   //    05 Aug 2019, 22:52 IST

Solskjaer has decided to move on from Paulo Dybala
Solskjaer has decided to move on from Paulo Dybala

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United Transfer News round-up for 5th August 2019. We bring you the biggest transfer stories of the day involving Manchester United and here are our top picks for the day.

Also Read: Manchester United News and Rumours: August 2, 2019

#4 United reject a £27.6m plus James Rodriguez offer for Paul Pogba

Manchester United have rejected a paltry offer from Real Madrid for Pogba
Manchester United have rejected a paltry offer from Real Madrid for Pogba

We start today's segment with an update in the Paul Pogba rigmarole that has stretched beyond its comfort zone. Despite both Pogba and his agent confirming the Frenchman's desire to leave this summer, United held firm to their valuation of the player. As a result, both Juventus and Real Madrid, who were reportedly interested in the player had been kept at bay, until now. Both clubs had tested the waters with player plus cash offers, but none of those had been to United's liking. And as the transfer window draws to a close, Real Madrid have tested United's resolve once again with another similar offer.

The Telegraph reports that the Spanish giants have offered James Rodriguez and £27.6m for the services of Paul Pogba. The paltry bid, which was immediately rejected, was perhaps a confirmation of the fact that Real Madrid do not have the funds to finance Paul Pogba's transfer this summer. So far, the Spanish giants have already invested £270m in the transfer market, a bulk of which was spent on Eden Hazard alone. And as expected, Real's offer is miles away from United's valuation of Pogba.

The La Liga side are desperate to offload James Rodriguez, who is no longer a part of Zidane's plans. They value the Columbian at £46m, which meant that Real's offer was less than half of the £160m that United want for Pogba.

In between all this drama, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is quietly confident that Paul Pogba will remain at the club next season. There were some eyebrows raised over his absence in the squad for the last game of this pre-season against AC Milan, however, it is believed that Pogba had Solskjaer's permission to miss to game to recover from a back spasm. The midfielder is reportedly fit and raring to go now, and should be in the starting eleven against Chelsea in the first game of the season.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Juventus Football Paul Pogba Paulo Dybala Ole Gunnar Solskjær Manchester United Transfer News Juventus Transfer News
