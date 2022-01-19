Manchester United's demands to sanction loan move for Anthony Martial revealed: Reports

Manchester United are trying hard to find a solution to the Anthony Martial conundrum currently plaguing them. Martial has made it clear that he wants to leave and a loan deal to another club could be on the cards for the January transfer window.

Italian giants Juventus are intensifying their interest in signing the player and the demands set by United for the same have been recently revealed via a report from Calciomercato.

Manchester United have a bloated squad with some of their deadwood players earning staggering amounts every single week. United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick has admitted that his squad needs trimming and star striker Anthony

Martial could well be the first to leave the club since the appointment of Rangnick. There has been some misunderstanding between Rangnick and Martial recently and the German coach has revealed that they have sorted out their differences in a private meeting.

The demands from Anthony Martial are simple. The French international wants game time to stay at United. However, he is quite low down in Rangnick's pecking order, which can only lead to one outcome: Martial leaving the club.

The United hierarchy have decided to grant the request of the 26-year-old and are actively trying to find suitors for the player. Many reports suggest that clubs such as Juventus, Newcastle United, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and more were interested in signing Martial.

goal.com/en/news/juvent… No negotiations with #MUFC at the moment but Juventus have made contact with Martial's reps over a possible move. Interest is there. United's conditions would have to be met to allow him to leave. Story with @romeoagresti No negotiations with #MUFC at the moment but Juventus have made contact with Martial's reps over a possible move. Interest is there. United's conditions would have to be met to allow him to leave. Story with @romeoagresti 👇 goal.com/en/news/juvent…

However, as per the latest reports from Calciomercato, Juventus are eager to sign Anthony Martial on a loan deal. The report also reveals the demands that United have placed in front of the Italian giants.

The Red Devils are willing to let go of Martial on a loan deal if Juve are willing to pay €5 million loan fee and cover the €7.5 million salary for the rest of the season.

These demands from United are being considered as excess by Juve. But reports suggest that the Bianconeri may be tempted to sign Martial to strengthen their attack in the coming weeks.

Manchester United star Anthony Martial travelling with the team to face Brentford

Star striker Anthony Martial was spotted with the MUFC squad traveling to face the newly-promoted Brentford team. The France international would be extra motivated to prove his value against Brentford.

utdreport @utdreport @lauriewhitwell] Rangnick asked to get confirmation on if Anthony Martial could play against Aston Villa. Martial is said to have taken the question as an invitation and responded that he felt unable. The message came back to Rangnick that Martial was ruling himself out #mulive Rangnick asked to get confirmation on if Anthony Martial could play against Aston Villa. Martial is said to have taken the question as an invitation and responded that he felt unable. The message came back to Rangnick that Martial was ruling himself out #mulive [@lauriewhitwell]

However, fans will have to wait and see whether Martial will be part of the final squad. Rangnick has recently placed his trust in Manchester United academy graduate Anthony Elanga, which has only decreased Martial's chances of even being part of the bench.

