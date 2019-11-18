Manchester United's net debt rises by almost £140 million in recent quarter

Parth Athale FOLLOW ANALYST News 18 Nov 2019, 23:31 IST SHARE

Ed Woodward is not in the best books of the Manchester United fans right now.

The figures for the first quarter of the 2019-20 season say that Manchester United's debt has risen by a significant margin. Compared to the last record, the debt level rose from £247.2 million to £384.5 million. The increase is by 55.5%, which is not a great sign for the club's finances. Despite this, the revenue totals saw another rise.

United's revenues for the first quarter reached £135.4 million, which is £400,000 more than the same period for last season. Ed Woodward announced the figures on Monday. The commercial revenue was £80.4 million, which also saw a jump. However, it is expected that the total revenue will drop, mainly due to no involvement in the UEFA Champions League.

Last season the revenue was a mammoth £627.1 million but that total seems out of reach this time. Manchester United were named as the second most valuable club in the world by Forbes in 2019, second only to Real Madrid. The club expects the figure this season to be around £570 million. Woodward, though, is optimistic about the club's assets.

The Red Devils' executive vice-chairman said this,

"We have a clear vision in terms of football philosophy and recruitment. The significant investments that we have made in recent years in areas such as transfers, recruitment infrastructure, analytics and our academy are already beginning to bear fruit."