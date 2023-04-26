Manchester United's striker dilemma: Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen? 

Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo's unceremonious departure from Manchester United in November 2022, it has been clear that the club needs to quickly fill that empty centre-forward slot. Currently, an injury prone Anthony Martial and Wout Weghorst (on loan from Burnley) make up the striking options for Erik ten Hag. Needless to say, the club is desperate for a new number 9 who can propel the club back towards challenging for the Premier League and Champions League trophies.

Manchester United are always linked with the best players every summer. This year has been no different and two clear favorites have emerged as United's transfer targets. Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur and Victor Osimhen of Napoli.

Two incredible strikers, but who should United sign? Let's take a look at some of the pros and cons of both these top strikers.

Harry Kane

Kane is carrying Tottenham this season

Not much needs to be said about Harry Kane and his goal scoring prowess. The Englishman is third on the all-time Premier League goalscorers list with 207 strikes to his name, just one behind the legendary Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney. He has already racked up 24 goals this season, an incredible return considering his team has been in a state of crisis for large parts of the season.

Harry Kane's abilities go far beyond just scoring goals, he is also an elite playmaker and often drops deep to link up play with his teammates. Ten Hag's fluid system would suit Kane perfectly. Marcus Rashford and Kane could recreate Kane's record-breaking relationship with Son Heung-min and cause havoc in the Premier League.

Harry Kane is a Premier League proven goalscorer and world class player, however he will be 30 years of age by the start of next season. This would create doubt in the minds of Manchester United's hierarchy about his long-term potential. Tottenham Hotspur will not let go of their star man easily either, with a fee upwards of €100m being the minimum they would demand for him in the summer.

Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen tops the scoring charts in Serie A this season

Victor Osimhen is on the verge of leading Napoli to their first title since 1990, when the legendary Diego Maradona helped the southern Italian club to a league title. Osimhen has scored 21 league goals, helping Napoli open up a 17-point lead at the top of the Serie A table. The Nigeria international has been unplayable at times this season and has spear-headed Napoli's attack with pace and power.

Osimhen's age profile also suits Ten Hag's long-term vision. He is only 24 years old, approaching his peak years and will only get better with time. He is more of a traditional number 9 who operates in the opponent's box and acts as a focal point for his team's attacks.

Osimhen is perhaps the most exciting striker in Europe currently, however the Premier League is a step up from Italy. There have been numerous examples of players coming from Italy and struggling to make an impact in England. Andriy Shevchenko's disastrous move to Chelsea in 2006 being the most prominent example. Like Kane, Osimhen will also cost upwards of €100m and Manchestere United will have to fight other teams to get his signature.

So who should Manchester United sign?

Erik Ten Hag has a big decision to make this summer

It is rumored that Ten Hag and Manchester United have set their eyes on Harry Kane and have even begun preliminary talks with the player as per GOAL. Kane's contract runs out next year and he is unlikely to sign a new deal with Spurs. His proven track record in the Premier League makes him a safe bet for Ten Hag and is reminiscent of United signing Robin van Persie in 2012. Van Persie helped United win their 13th Premier League title in Sir Alex Ferguson's last season with the club.

Osimhen poses a significant risk as he has had only one truly prolific season and is also not Premier League proven. Manchester United need a striker to win trophies in the immediate future, for which Harry Kane seems to be the better option for now.

