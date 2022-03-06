Manchester United’s top-4 hopes on the line as Red Devils face Manchester City

The die has been cast ahead of the Manchester Derby on Sunday. Manchester City and Manchester United will go to battle at the Etihad with more than bragging rights on the line.

There will be more than three points at stake. That’s because Pep Guardiola’s side are challenging for the Premier League title, and will look to restore their six-point cushion over surging Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are currently in fourth position, but hold a slender two-point lead over sixth-placed Arsenal, who have three games in hand. So United’s defeat at the Etihad and Arsenal’s win at Watford will see the Gunners leapfrog the former to fourth place.

Despite United and City having different ambitions, this weekend’s Manchester derby is a must-win for both teams. Considering what’s at stake, the side that suffers defeat will be losing more than just three points.

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick faces litmus test

All eyes will be on Ralf Rangnick as he faces his first major test since becoming the interim manager of Manchester United. The German has done fairly well, with the team losing just one league game since his arrival.

The Reds are also currently on an eight-game unbeaten run in the Premier League. That suggests progress, but the reality is that United have not faced a top-six team during this period. That is why Sunday’s game will be Rangnick’s litmus test. The result of the game will determine how far United have progressed in the last three months.

Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the Reds usually ended up being outplayed and outscored in the Manchester derby. Now, Rangnick must prove that the team has gotten close to their rivals, even if the league table says otherwise.

Earlier this season, when Manchester United faced City, they lost 2-0 at home to Guardiola’s side in a game that was largely one-sided. Another repeat of that result would be a huge blow to United’s top-four hopes.

Ralf says Sunday's game can help him assess how much progress United have made over the last few months

Even if United win for the second time in as many visits to the Etihad, the Gunners will go seven points above Rangnick’s side if they win their three games in hand. Moreover, even Tottenham Hotspur will leapfrog United in the league table if they win their two outstanding games.

The closeness of the top-four race means the Red Devils cannot afford to lose against Manchester City on Sunday.

“For us, it’s confirming the development of the team in the last three months," Rangnick said in his pre-match press conference, as quoted by Manutd.com. We’ve been unbeaten for the last 11 games (in normal time); we haven’t lost a single away game since I arrived, but we know this will be the biggest challenge so far."

Despite his team unbeaten on the road under him, Rangnick knows the enormity of the challenge awaiting him on Sunday. He said:

“We haven’t played against a team of that kind of quality. It’s about confirming (our) development on Sunday against one of the best teams in the world. On paper ,they seem to be favourites. But games are not decided on paper. They are decided on the pitch."

A victory over their city rivals will go a long way to building Manchester United’s momentum for a strong finish to the season.

