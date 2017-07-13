Reports: Manchester United set to make stunning move for Bayern Munich superstar

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho wants to make a signing which will be even more high-profile than Romelu Lukaku!

Manchester United are making the right noises in the transfer market

What’s the story?

Manchester United have already signed Victor Lindelof and Romelu Lukaku this transfer window and now latest reports in the Express state that the Red Devils are determined to make Bayern Munich superstar Thomas Muller their third marquee signing of this summer transfer window.This is not the first time the versatile German forward has been linked with a move to Old Trafford and with Mourinho serious about building a squad capable of winning the Premier League, this move might come to fruition this summer transfer window.

After the arrival of James Rodriguez at Bayern Munich, it is believed that Ancelotti is ready to sell the German for the right price and it will be interesting to see if Mourinho does indeed end up breaking the bank to sign the World Cup winner.

In case you didn’t know...

Future Manchester United player?

James Rodriguez was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United as Mourinho saw him as a replacement for the departing Wayne Rooney. However, with Bayern Munich securing the signing of the Colombian, it seems that the ‘special one’ has turned his attention towards Muller.

Capable of playing as a striker and anywhere across the attacking line, Muller is a versatile forward and will certainly add depth and quality to the Manchester United squad.

The heart of the matter

Manchester United might have won the Europa League last season, but their form in the League left a lot to be desired. The board is desperate to get back the glory days for the Red Devils and they are ready to back Mourinho with a transfer war chest this window.

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic departing, United will do well to add the German forward to spruce up their attack. Muller is a proven winner and goalscorer and although he had a relatively poor 2016/17 season, there is no denying the fact that Muller is a top quality player capable of winning matches single-handedly.

Author’s take

Thomas Muller has struggled to adapt himself to Carlo Ancelotti’s system and a change in surrounding might do the German superstar a world of good. At Manchester United, he will undoubtedly play a key role and he could well go on to become a club legend like Rooney if he does indeed move to Old Trafford.

However, the forward is rated very highly by the Bayern Munich board and only an astronomical bid close to the world record transfer will convince Bayern to let go of their homegrown superstar.

