Manchester United set to pull plug on deal for superstar striker due to price tag in excess of £100 million - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly preparing to pull out of the race to sign Napoli frontman Victor Osimhen.

Football Insider reports that although the Red Devils admire Osimhen, 24, they're unwilling to sanction a move for the player in the off-season due to his £100 million valuation.

Manchester United are said to have concerns over the Nigerian striker's lack of Premier League experience. He has been lighting up Serie A this season with 28 goals in 35 games across competitions, though.

Osimhen has been a key player for Napoli as they won their first Scudetto since 1990 last week. He has bagged 23 goals in 28 league games, sitting atop the Serie A goalscoring charts.

However, that hasn't been enough to convince Erik ten Hag's side on meeting Napoli's asking price. The Red Devils are also concerned about Osimhen's injury record, as he has missed nine games this term due to muscular issues.

That means Ten Hag will turn his attention elsewhere, and a move for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is at the top of his wishlist. The English frontman has just over a year left on his contract with Spurs. He has bagged 28 goals in 46 games across competitions and has proven Premier League experience.

Manchester United will be in the market for a new striker as they look to add more firepower to their attack. Anthony Martial has endured a lack of form and fitness. Meanwhile, it seems likely Wout Weghorst will return to Burnley once his loan deal expires at the end of the season.

Manchester United could move for Napoli defender Kim Min-Jae

The Red Devils are showing interest in the Napoli defender.

Sport Witness reports that Manchester United are interested in signing Napoli centre-back Kim Min-Jae. The South Korean reportedly has a €50 million release clause in his contract, which the Premier League club are willing to trigger.

Min-Jae has shone at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, featuring 43 times across competitions, helping the side keep 20 clean sheets. He has also chipped in with four goal contributions.

The defender has been vital at the back for Luciano Spalletti's side and could come in as Harry Maguire's replacement. The Manchester United captain's future is uncertain amid a lack of game time at Old Trafford under Ten Hag.

Min-Jae, meanwhile, had only arrived at Napoli from Fenerbahce last summer but has garnered praise for assured performances. He can play as part of a back three, which would give Ten Hag vital versatility alongside his preferred central defensive partnership of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

