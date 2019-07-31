Manchester United set to splash massive €200M for Serie A duo, Real Madrid make a decision on Napoli target James Rodriguez and more, 31 July 2019

Diartano Christian FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.79K // 31 Jul 2019, 13:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Paulo Dybala could play at Manchester United next season

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! As usual, there are many exciting stories from the rumour mill to read. So, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian top flight.

Manchester United plan €200 million Serie A raid

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic could play alongside Dybala at Manchester United

The Red Devils are set for another busy transfer period after recently securing the service of Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Numerous reports have now linked Paulo Dybala with the Premier League outfit. Sky Sports Italia even claims that Juventus and Manchester United have agreed on a swap deal in principle involving Dybala and Romelu Lukaku.

Numerous speculations have surrounded Dybala since Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival. Many previously expected that Ronaldo and Dybala would form a deadly combination upfront. Unfortunately, things have not gone well for the former Palermo star so far.

He managed to score only 5 times last season, and his agent stated that Ronaldo's presence affected his form. I have revealed in my previous report that United would pay no less than €100 million for the 25-year-old. However, United are not willing to pay in full cash, as the club would send Lukaku plus €15-20 million to match the €100 million valuation.

On the other hand, United have not given up on Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The Serbian was named as Serie A's best midfielder last season. Football Italia reveals that the Red Devils are ready to splash €100 million for the 24-year-old.

United are said to be willing to pay €90 million for the player's transfer, and the rest of the cash will be given as commission to Milinkovic's agent Mateja Kezman. Lazio were able to reject all offers for the Serbian last year.

However, Lazio President Claudio Lotito has admitted that it will be hard to keep the player this time. Manchester United would need to wait for Paul Pogba's decision first before finalizing Milinkovic's transfer.

1 / 5 NEXT