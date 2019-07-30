Manchester United to pay €20 million + Romelu Lukaku for Paulo Dybala, Inter make fresh offer for Lukaku and more Serie A Transfer Rumours, 30 July 2019

Paulo Dybala might end up at Manchester United next season

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! As usual, there are many exciting stories from the rumour mill to read. So, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian top flight.

Manchester United to pay € 20 million + Romelu Lukaku for Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala has been linked with Manchester United

The former Palermo star has remained one of Juventus's most valuable assets so far. He contributed an impressive 22 goals and 5 assists from 33 league appearances in the 2017-18 season. Unfortunately, Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival has turned Dybala's fate upside down.

The Argentine was unable to deliver his best in the last campaign, contributing just 5 goals and 4 assists. His playing time was also severed considerably as the 25-year-old made just 30 appearances. Ronaldo, on the other hand, scored 21 goals and assisted a further 8.

Dybala's agent also admitted that his client has been affected by Ronaldo's presence. The Argentinian playmaker has now been linked with top European clubs such as Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint Germain.

According to a report from Sky Sport Italia, Juventus have offered Paulo Dybala to the English club in exchange for Romelu Lukaku. The report also states that the Argentine is currently valued at €100 million, whereas Lukaku is worth just around €85 million. Thus, the Red Devils are expected to pay €15-20 million in addition to the Belgian if they accept Juventus's proposal.

Unfortunately for United, a previous report reveals that Dybala has no intention of leaving the Italian champion. It even claims that the 25-year-old could return from his vacation early to gain a better understanding of Maurizio Sarri’s philosophy. Dybala has spent his time on holiday since he secured Copa America 3rd place with Argentina.

