"Manchester United should be shaking" "We are back" - Chelsea fans rejoice as Thomas Tuchel names perfect lineup for Red Devils clash

Chelsea fans are elated following the release of the team's starting lineup against Manchester United ahead of their Premier League clash on Thursday, April 28.

Eduoard Mendy is set to start in goal, with Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, and Antonio Rudiger sitting as the three-man defense ahead of the keeper. Reece James and Marcos Alonso will take their positions as wing-backs while N'Golo Kante and Jorginho will start in the middle of the park. In attack, Kai Havertz will lead the line alongside Mason Mount and Timo Werner.

The Stamford Bridge faithful couldn't have asked for a better, more in-form lineup, and they have taken to Twitter to express their excitement.

Here is a selection of tweets from the happy Chelsea fans:

sophia @90sSophie @ChelseaFC I love this line up. Manchester United should be shaking @ChelseaFC I love this line up. Manchester United should be shaking

Maksat @MaksatCA @ChelseaFC Go Chelsea Go! Cement third place and prepare for FA Cup Finals! @ChelseaFC Go Chelsea Go! Cement third place and prepare for FA Cup Finals!

Azigi Bolza @Crespat 🏽 @ChelseaFC We know we are a Charity Club, we tend to give to the needy. But today we need these points @ChelseaFC We know we are a Charity Club, we tend to give to the needy. But today we need these points 🙏🏽

Edmund 💉 @EdmundOris the nail in the coffin of Man United and send them to the Conference League with Ronaldo @ChelseaFC Let’s hammerthe nail in the coffin of Man United and send them to the Conference League with Ronaldo @ChelseaFC Let’s hammer 🔨 the nail in the coffin of Man United and send them to the Conference League with Ronaldo

If the Blues win their game against Manchester United, it would help them cement third place with an eight-point gap from fourth-placed Arsenal.

They have been in shoddy form in recent weeks, losing two out of their last five Premier League games. This match will be a chance to pick up a second consecutive win.

Thomas Tuchel prepares to go up against his former boss as Chelsea face Manchester United

Ralf Rangnick will face his protege Tuchel

Blues manager Thomas Tuchel will go up against one of his biggest influences today as they clash with Ralf Rangnick's Manchester United. Rangnick notably gave Tuchel his first job in management back in 2000 when the pair worked together at Stuttgart.

The lessons learned from Rangnick went on to serve Tuchel well, with the younger German finding great success in his career.

Both managers have however seen their luck diverge in the years following their time together at Stuttgart, with Tuchel’s star-status rising in comparison to his mentor’s. Tuchel went on to lift the Champions League crown last year, while Rangnick saw himself relegated to more office-based roles for most of the last decade.

Even as they angle towards a meeting today, Chelsea and Tuchel sit comfortably in third. Manchester United, on the other hand, languish in sixth. The Red Devils are hoping to secure Europa league participation, with hopes of a Champions League finish looking dashed.

Rangnick will however hope that he has a few tricks up his sleeve for his former apprentice as United desperately look for any points they can get to rectify their disappointing season. Tuchel, on the other hand, will hope the reunion with Rangnick goes in his favor, with Chelsea hoping to consolidate their position as the season draws to a close.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit