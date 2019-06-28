×
Manchester United speed up negotiations for Bruno Fernandes, Solskjaer to miss out on Matthijs de Ligt, and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 27, 2019

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Rumors
1.03K   //    28 Jun 2019, 06:30 IST

de Ligt is very close to joining Juventus
de Ligt is very close to joining Juventus

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United Transfer News round-up for 27th June 2019. We bring you the top transfer stories of the day involving Manchester United and here are our top five picks for today.

Also Read: Manchester United News and Rumours: June 26, 2019

#5 Solskjaer to miss out on Matthijs de Ligt

Solskjaer seems to have missed out on Matthijs de Ligt
Solskjaer seems to have missed out on Matthijs de Ligt

Solskjaer's second signing of the summer is all but confirmed, however, United's biggest requirement ahead of the next season is yet to be fulfilled. The Red Devils were in desperate need of a new defender this summer, but their search has not been fruitful so far.

After failing to secure Kalidou Koulibaly, United had reportedly set their eyes on Ajax Skipper Matthijs de Ligt. The Dutchman was the just the kind of player that Solskjaer desired - young, talented and a leader at the back.

It was no wonder that United were desperate to bring de Ligt to Old Trafford, but recent reports suggest that Solskjaer is all set to miss out on the Dutchman this summer.

According to the Guardian, de Ligt has agreed personal terms with Juventus, after the Serie A side presented him with a five-year contract worth £21.6m a year. It is believed that one third of that amount will be performance related bonuses.

However, it is also reported that even though Juventus have almost secured his signature, French Champions PSG are still hot in the heels of de Ligt. Sadly, United are completely out of the race.

It is clear that Mino Raiola, de Ligt's agent, has secured a coup of sorts for his client. The Ajax Skipper is due to earn a salary of £270,000 per week, which could rise to £415,000 per week when performance related bonuses are added.

These are astronomical sums for a 19-year-old, but it is exactly what has has turned de Ligt's head and given Juventus the clear advantage in securing his signature.

As such, it looks like United have missed out on another talented defender this season. While the Red Devils were capable of matching the wages offered by the Serie A Champions, it is rumoured that an absence of Champions League football was the main reason for de Ligt to snub the Premier League side.

Contact Us