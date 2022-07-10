Manchester United sponsors putting pressure on club chiefs to block Cristiano Ronaldo exit: Reports

Manchester United's sponsors are reportedly putting pressure on the club not to sell Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

According to The Mirror, the Red Devils' main sponsors, who are believed to have helped in the financing of Cristiano Ronaldo's £500,000 weekly wage, are pressing the club to keep the legendary forward.

Said financial partners are apparently keen to continue to tap into the huge commercial reach that the 37-year-old superstar has.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



[via #Chelsea are still in the race for Cristiano Ronaldo and are able to cover the entire financial transaction.[via @angelomangiante #Chelsea are still in the race for Cristiano Ronaldo and are able to cover the entire financial transaction.[via @angelomangiante]

The report claims that while the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is keen to sever ties with Manchester United this summer due to the club's lack of Champions League football, the club still expect him to join the squad on their pre-season tour of Asia and Australia this month.

The Portugal captain still has ambitions to become the first man to win the Champions League on six occasions.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 24 times in 37 appearances for Manchester United last term despite the team having a dismal season.

Chelsea have been heavily linked with the veteran center-forward, along with Bayern Munich and boyhood club Sporting Lisbon.

90min @90min_Football



Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal beat France 1-0 to win the European Championships! On this day in 2016...Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal beat France 1-0 to win the European Championships! On this day in 2016...Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal beat France 1-0 to win the European Championships! 🙌🏆 https://t.co/fbTVt8IKC4

Cristiano Ronaldo told he has only one realstic choice this summer if he leaves Manchester United

According to Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio, United's Premier League rivals Chelsea would be Ronaldo's only realistic option this summer if he did indeed want to leave Old Trafford in search of Champions League football.

Speaking to Wettfreunde, Di Marzio claimed:

“He really wants to play in the Champions League. His aim is to continue with his Champions League records. His agent is trying to find the best solution for him for next season. That’s why he’s talking to some clubs.

“Chelsea are entering a new era and even if it’s ‘just’ an image deal for the new owner and chairman, this could be a topic for the whole world to talk about. He could play in the Champions League with new ’emotions and ambitions’. I don’t think there are other big solutions for him right now.

“PSG won’t sign him as they have Messi, Neymar and Mbappe. It’s difficult to find another club that will give him the opportunity to play in the Champions League. Italy is impossible for him. So I think Chelsea could be right for him. But it depends on him and what he wants. If he wants to play in the Premier League and Champions League, Chelsea is the only club at the moment."

Sahini👸 @sahini_bose A "Finished" 37 yr old Cristiano Ronaldo in one picture! A "Finished" 37 yr old Cristiano Ronaldo in one picture! https://t.co/9ok1L2tqJU

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far