Manchester United stuck in talks as key detail blocks wantaway star's exit - Reports

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has been linked with a move away to Nottingham Forest this summer. The latter is keen on signing the shot-stopper on a loan deal with an obligation to buy at the end of it (via Manchester Evening News).

However, the sticking point remains the fact that Nottingham Forest would only be willing to sign the keeper permanently if he makes a certain number of appearances. The number suggested stands at 30 games, which could be problematic to the Manchester outfit, who want the payment completed by January.

Given the fact that the keeper could be rested for cup ties and suffered from an injury last season, Henderson could fall short of the 30-game mark. The 26-year-old picked up a thigh problem that saw him miss 19 league games during his loan spell at the City Ground last year.

In all, he started 18 league games for the club in the 2022-23 campaign. Nottingham Forest are willing to pay up to £30 million to secure the services of the Manchester United youth product (via Manchester Evening News).

With Andre Onana joining Old Trafford from Inter Milan for a reported fee of €52.5 million (via transfermarkt), first-team football for Henderson is unlikely. Therefore, a move back to the City Ground seems to be the best option for the former Sheffield United goalkeeper.

Erik ten Hag reveals Henderson needs to fight for his place if remains at Manchester United

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was speaking to the press after Manchester United suffered a 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid during their pre-season preparations.

The topic of Dean Henderson's move came up, a player who has been rumoured to be leaving Old Trafford this summer. Speaking of the player's chances of regular game time at the club, the former Ajax manager said (via Manchester Evening News):

"We have a group of keepers and, as everyone else, you have to fight for your position. I think that's normal when you're at United. And he (Henderson) is a good goalie, he has to fight and we have to see when he can return to team training."

At the moment, the 26-year-old is nearing match fitness as he continues to train post-surgery. The shot-stopper has failed to play a single game since picking up a thigh injury in late January this year.