Manchester City 6-3 Manchester United | Man City player ratings as Pep Guardiola's side run riot | Premier League 2022-23

Manchester City destroyed their arch-rivals Manchester United 6-1, courtesy of hat-tricks from Erling Haaland and Phil Foden at Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola was forced to make a few changes with Rodri not being part of the match-day squad. Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte started from the bench. Erik Ten Hag, on the other hand, stuck with the same line-up.

It was a quickfire start from Manchester City as they showed their attacking intent in the third minute.

An attempt apiece from Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, and Bernardo Silva were blocked by the United defenders. It proved to be a warning sign as five minutes later, Manchester City went ahead through Phil Foden.

The 22-year-old, who was left unmarked inside the penalty box, found the back of the net with a convincing finish.

Gundogan and Foden almost doubled the lead in the first half when the former rattled the woodwork from a freekick and the latter failed to keep his shot down. The league's top scorer Haaland finally joined the party when he headed the ball in from a delicious Kevin De Bruyne cross.

The duo combined yet again to put the game beyond the sight of Manchester United. Haaland used his acrobatics to slot the ball behind the back of the net before setting up Foden for the fourth goal before half-time. The Red Devils were well and truly trounced as they were 4-0 behind at the half-time interval.

Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto RECORD BREAKER



Erling Haaland becomes the 1st player in



Quickest players to 3 PL hat-tricks

E HAALAND apps

M Owen apps

R Van Nistelrooy apps

F Torres apps

A Cole apps RECORD BREAKERErling Haaland becomes the 1st player in @premierleague history to score a hat-trick in 3 successive PL home gamesQuickest players to 3 PL hat-tricksE HAALANDappsM OwenappsR Van NistelrooyappsF TorresappsA Coleapps 🏆RECORD BREAKERErling Haaland becomes the 1st player in @premierleague history to score a hat-trick in 3 successive PL home gamesQuickest players to 3 PL hat-tricksE HAALAND 8️⃣ apps M Owen 4️⃣8️⃣ apps R Van Nistelrooy 5️⃣9️⃣ appsF Torres 6️⃣4️⃣ appsA Cole 6️⃣5️⃣ apps https://t.co/3BT1vcagex

The visitors' consolation goal came through a stunning strike from Antony. Nevertheless, Haaland and Foden completed their comprehensive displays by getting to hat-tricks in the second half. Coming off the bench, Anthony Martial scored a brace and reduced the deficit to three.

Manchester City player ratings

Ederson Moraes - 6/10

Ederson was not at fault for any of Manchester United's goals in the match. The Brazilian was not tested apart from the goals he conceded. He would've felt unlucky when Martial scored a header after getting a strong hand to the initial shot from Fred.

Kyle Walker - 6/10

Kyle Walker kept Jadon Sancho until he was forced to leave the field with an injury in the first half. The Englishman looked assured with the ball and kept the game ticking with quick passes from the back.

Manuel Akanji - 7/10

Manuel Akanji did not give a breather to Marcus Rashford and restricted the Manchester United forward to nothing. Not only did his physical play come into action, but his calmness with the ball and ability to dictate the game from the back came in handy for the Citizens.

Nathan Ake - 6.5/10

Just like Ederson, Nathan Ake could not be blamed for any of the goals United conceded in this game. Still, he failed to make an interception and was often bypassed by his opponents.

Joao Cancelo - 5.5/10

Joao Cancelo was the guily party when he fouled Anthony Martial in the stoppage time. The Portuguese international dribbled past easily on numerous occasions and looked shaky even though his passing range came into the equation at times.

Gundogan - 6.5/10

Stepping up in place of Rodri, Gundogan kept the team ticking with his passing and nullified the threat possessed by Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen. The German international also came close to scoring when he rattled the upright in the first half.

Bernardo Silva - 8/10

Bernardo Silva carried on from where he left off this season. Silva completed three key passes and gave a hard time to Scott McTominay. He was everywhere on the pitch and linked up the midfield and attack for Manchester City.

Kevin De Bruyne - 9.5/10

Kevin De Bruyne notched up two assists to tally 10 assists for the season already. He was relentless in his approach and was tasked with supplying Erling Haaland throughout the game.

Not only did his attacking play pay dividents, his cleverness to be around Christian Eriksen made things uncomfortable for the Danish in both offensive and defensive aspects of the game.

Jack Grealish - 7.5/10

Jack Grealish proved to be a handy tool at the expense of the Manchester United backline. The forward tormented Diogo Dalot throughout the game and linked up the play for Manchester City's fifth goal.

Phil Foden - 10/10

Bagging the first hat-trick of his career, Foden was electric throughout the game. He enjoyed as a huge gap was left in between Manchester United's centre-backs and the midfield. None of the goals he scored were straighforward and were well taken.

Erling Haaland - 10/10

Erling Haaland annihilated the visitors in his first Manchester derby as a Manchester City player. The striker scored three goals and set-up Phil Foden on a couple of occasions as well. Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez were not able to get a sniff of him as he was on his toes until the very end.

Substitutes:

Sergi Gomez - 7/10

Sergi Gomez replaced Kyle Walker after the Englishman was forced to leave the field with an injury. The Spaniard looked comfortable with the ball and assisted Erling Haaland's hat-trick goal with a fine ball from the left wing.

Aymeric Laporte - 7/10:

Laporte came on and looked assured following an injury layoff. The centre-back looked assured with the ball and was not at fault for the goals Manchester City conceded.

Riyad Mahrez - 6/10

Riyad Mahrez was not involved much in the game and came on as a substitute in the 76th minute for Manchester City.

Julian Alvarez - 7/10

Julian Alvarez was presented with a chance to open his account in the Manchester derby, but Lisandro Martinez's last-ditch tackle put an end to the attack.

Cole Palmer - 6.5/10

Youngster Cole Palmer played a couple of sweet passes after coming on from the bench in the second half for Manchester City.

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Man Utd, Arsenal vs Tottenham and other GW 9 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far