Reports: Manchester United talisman wants to play under Zidane

Rishi Kataria
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
983   //    05 Sep 2018, 21:28 IST

Real Madrid Press Conference
Zidane is a rumoured candidate to replace Mourinho in the Old Trafford job.

What's the story?

According to reports from the Metro, Paul Pogba is craving to play under his idol, Zinedine Zidane.


In case you didn't know...

Manchester United have had a disappointing start to their third season under Jose Mourinho. They have already lost two games out of the four they have played. As a result, the United boss is, now, under immense pressure to produce immediate results in order to keep his job.

According to reports, the Red Devils have made the ex-Real Madrid manager their top target, in case the Portuguese is dismissed.

Zinedine Zidane left Real Madrid after guiding them to three successive Champions League titles and a La Liga title in less than three years at the helm. His quick adaptation to senior club management is believed to be the reason for United considering him as a possible replacement, if the present situation worsens at Old Trafford.


The heart of the matter

Burnley FC v Manchester United - Premier League
Jose Mourinho is under tremendous pressure.

According to the rumours, Paul Pogba has a growing intention to leave the Manchester club after his relationship with Mourinho soured.

The Frenchman has even, reportedly, told the club that he wants to return to Juventus and play with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Last season, the midfield maestro played a crucial role in guiding United to a second-placed finish in the Premier League and, then, in helping France win the World Cup. Therefore, his role in the squad is instrumental and irreplaceable.

While talking of Pogba's admiration for Zidane, a source told The Sun:

Paul grew up with Zidane as his hero and would like to play for him at some stage in his career.
He could have (done it) back at Real, but he felt he had unfinished business at United and their interest only came along very late in the day.
Paul has a similar all-action style to Zidane and a lot of what he does is off the back of watching him and learning from him.

What's next?

It remains to be seen how long Pogba and Mou keep working together at United.

Throughout the pre-season, Mou's team looked weaker during the French midfielder's absence, which stresses the fact that United, simply, cannot afford to lose a player of his stature. On the other hand, Juventus would be immensely happy to welcome him back to Turin.

However, if Man United are able to bring Zidane to the club somehow, Pogba's chances of staying could rise exponentially.


