Manchester United target 3 more signings after Wan-Bissaka, Red Devils confirm the signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 29, 2019

Solskjaer has secured his second signing of the season

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United Transfer News round-up for 29th June 2019. We bring you the top transfer stories of the day involving Manchester United and here are our top five picks for today.

#5 United target 3 signings after Wan-Bissaka

Manchester United have their eyes firmly on Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United's summer has been far from what fans have been expecting from the club. The Red Devils have been linked with a host of football superstars, but have failed to add any of them to their squad. Daniel James had been the first signing, and for a long time, it seemed that the Welsh youngster would be United's only signing of the summer. However, with the addition of Aaron Wan-Bissaka now, it looks like United's summer business is finally gathering pace.

The Evening Standard reports that after securing Wan-Bissaka's signature, United will turn their attention to at least 3 more targets. The Red Devils are confident of getting their hands on both Sean Longstaff and Bruno Fernandes and will also look at a world-class defender with Harry Maguire being Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's preferred option.

The Norwegian wants the deals to be completed before United fly off for their pre-season tour next week. United have been heavily involved in getting Wan-Bissaka's signature and that has caused a delay in the other deals. However, the Premier League side are confident that Sean Longstaff can be persuaded to leave Newcastle United for Old Trafford, as the player himself is reportedly interested in the move. The 21-year-old is considered to be the long term successor for Michael Carrick and United are confident that they can get their man for £25m, especially since no other top clubs are currently interested in the youngster.

While Longstaff represents the future, Solskjaer is already in need of an immediate fix in the midfield and Sporting Lisbon's Bruno Fernandes is reportedly the man the Norwegian has shortlisted for the role. The club has met with the player's representatives on more than a few occasions and is confident that the Portuguese player will be at Old Trafford next season. This is because there is no clear interest from other Premier League sides. Tottenham were rumored to be vying for his signature, but Mauricio Pochettino is not interested in signing the Portuguese.

