Rumour Has It: De Gea set to stay as Real Madrid settle on goalkeepers

Omnisport
NEWS
News
28 Jun 2019, 12:30 IST
David de Gea - cropped
Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea

Real Madrid seem to have settled on their goalkeeping situation for next season, and it is good news for Manchester United.

For all the talk about Keylor Navas leaving the Santiago Bernabeu and David de Gea potentially joining, it appears the LaLiga giants are content with what they have.

That will be music to the ears of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with De Gea set to remain at Old Trafford.

 

TOP STORY – DE GEA SET TO STAY PUT AS MADRID MAKE DECISION

Navas, continually linked with a move away from Real Madrid, will stay at the club, according to AS.

The Spanish outlet report that Paris Saint-Germain and United are no longer looking for a goalkeeper, although the former have been linked with a move for AC Milan shot-stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Recent reports have said De Gea is set to re-sign with Manchester United and, with Madrid seemingly happy with Thibaut Courtois and Navas, that appears an increasing possibility.

ROUND-UP

- Talks between PSG and Barcelona appeared to start slowly, but Neymar seems pretty confident about a return to Camp Nou. Sport report the Brazil international's mother and sister are in Barcelona working out logistics, and a place to live, for the star forward.

- Inter seemingly want Romelu Lukaku, but they will have to work out a different deal for the Manchester United striker. The Telegraph report United are "likely" to reject the Serie A outfit's proposal to first loan and then buy the Belgium international.

- Mesut Ozil is going nowhere fast. The Mirror claim Arsenal want to see the playmaker depart, but no bids have come in for Ozil, whose reported salary of £350,000 per week is putting off potential suitors.

- Joao Felix's move to Atletico Madrid from Benfica is close to completion and the teenage attacker is set for a blockbuster contract. Goal report he will sign a five-year deal worth €3.5m per season.

- Tottenham appeared to be closing in on Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, but a potential move may yet take some time. The Sun report the Ligue 1 side have demanded £72m for the France international, almost double Spurs' opening bid of £40m.

- Hakim Ziyech could be the next to move on after helping Ajax reach the Champions League semi-finals. De Telegraaf report Ziyech has an agreement with the Eredivisie champions to leave for €30m, and they say Sevilla are best placed to sign the playmaker.

Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona
Fetching more content...
Contact Us