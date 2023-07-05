Manchester United target Andre Onana makes transfer decision after interest from Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr: Reports

Al-Nassr are seemingly on the lookout for more quality additions to their squad after their headline-grabbing capture of former Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in January.

They have apparently targeted Andre Onana, but the Inter Milan goalkeeper, as per Calciomercato.com (h/t United In Focus), is not interested in joining them. He is believed to be favoring a move to Old Trafford.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have submitted a verbal offer of £39 million for Onana, who is valued at €60 million (£51.3 million) by I Nerazzurri. No agreement has been reached between the two clubs at this stage.

There is major uncertainty surrounding David de Gea's future with the Red Devils. The 32-year-old's contract expired last month and he is yet to pen fresh terms, with a summer transfer likely on the cards.

Onana has been targeted by Manchester United as their future No. 1. The Italian giants are open to selling him despite signing him just last summer from Ajax on a free transfer.

They apparently need to raise funds to keep Romelu Lukaku, who was signed on a season-long loan from Chelsea last summer, at the club. Onana conceded just 36 goals in 41 games across competitions last season, keeping 19 clean sheets and helping Inter reach the final of the UEFA Champions League.

The 27-year-old even drew praise during that time from Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola at the expense of De Gea.

Mason Mount takes Cristiano Ronaldo's No. 7 jersey at Manchester United

The No. 7 jersey at Manchester United has been worn by some of the club's greatest players, including Cristiano Ronaldo, George Best, Eric Cantona and David Beckham.

The Englishman signed for the Red Devils this summer from Chelsea for a reported fee of £60 million including add-ons. The club's official Twitter account has since confirmed that he will don the iconic No. 7 kit next season onwards.

The number was left vacant since Ronaldo's unceremonious exit from Old Trafford in November. There have been doubts about where Mount would fit in Erik ten Hag's set-up, considering the club already have Bruno Fernandes in the No. 10 position.

If his squad number is anything to go by, then Mount will certainly have a major role in the Dutchman's plans. He can play the box-to-box role in place of or alongside Christian Eriksen.

Mount, 24, can also play out wide. But with Antony and Marcus Rashford Ten Hag's preferred pairing down the flanks, that seems unlikely.

