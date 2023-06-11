Pep Guardiola’s clear swipe at Manchester United superstar resurfaces after UCL win

Pep Guardiola took a swipe at Manchester United star David de Gea's distribution tactics before Manchester City's UEFA Champions League win against Inter Milan on June 10.

The Red Devils lost 2-1 in the FA Cup final against the Cityzens at Wembley on June 3. De Gea was partly to blame for Ilkay Gundogan's second goal of the game and Guardiola was also seemingly relaxed about the Spaniard when he was in possession.

Speaking ahead of the Champions League final against I Nerazzurri, Guardiola took a dig at De Gea for going long with his passes. On the contrary, he was worried about Inter because of the options Andre Onana afforded them when in possession.

The Spanish tactician said, via Metro:

"It’s difficult when you have that keeper to high press properly. If you are man-to-man they link to the striker with [Romelu] Lukaku, Lautaro [Martinez] and [Edin] Dzeko, they are masters of keeping the ball. With United, for example, it’s long ball, with Rashford and the other one, they don’t keep it.

He added:

"These guys [Inter] they keep it. And after they link it they run. That’s why you’ve got to think about what to do. ‘With the ball, wow, they [Inter] are really, really, really good, that is why they are in the Champions League final."

Inter ultimately lost the final against the Cityzens by a 1-0 scoreline. Onana had 55 touches, made three saves and recorded eight recoveries.

De Gea, despite his frailties, is close to extending his contract at Manchester United. The 32-year-old's current deal expires next month.

Paul Scholes lauds Erik ten Hag for bringing leaders to Manchester United

Paul Scholes has praised Erik ten Hag for bringing leaders to Manchester United, especially praising summer arrivals Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro.

The Brazil international signed last summer from Real Madrid for a fee of £70 million while Martinez, 25, cost the Red Devils £56.7 million. The two have been regular picks in Ten Hag's starting XI.

They have made a combined 98 appearances across competitions in their debut season in Manchester. Speaking to the club's official website, Scholes said:

"I think for two or three years at least, this team’s been accused of lacking leaders. I think there's a few leaders in the team. When you think of the experience of Casemiro, Martinez is a great character and got personality and his experience. And I think that's all changed around a little bit. They've got a belief in them as well."

The upturn in form is evident. Manchester United finished third this season - three places higher than they did in the last campaign, and won the EFL Cup in February.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes