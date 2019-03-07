×
Manchester United to snap Juventus's £120M superstar to replace Romelu Lukaku, Chelsea battle AC Milan for €80M star and more Serie A News

Diartano Christian
ANALYST
News
2.50K   //    07 Mar 2019, 19:48 IST

Romelu Lukaku in action
Romelu Lukaku in action

All the top Serie A transfer headlines in one place!

Manchester United to swap Lukaku for Dybala

Manchester United are interested in signing Paulo Dybala and talks with Juventus have already taken place, Mirror reveals. The Argentinian has struggled to emulate success from previous season following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

He has been benched in the last 2 games by Massimiliano Allegri, with Federico Bernadeschi taking over his position. With Dybala's current situation, United could offer an escape route for the player.

The report also states that United are willing to spend as much as £120 million for the Argentinian as preparation if Romelu Lukaku leaves. Lukaku has been on a scintillating form recently, scoring 6 goals in 3 matches.

AC Milan join the race for Serge Milinkovic-Savic

AC Milan are looking for Serge Milinkovic-Savic to strengthen their midfield. Milan reportedly want the Lazio player as a replacement for in-demand Franck Kessie.

Chelsea, Manchester United, and PSG are also chasing the prized Lazio midfielder. Despite stiff competition, Milan could have a chance to snap the player if they secure Champions League football next season.

The Serbian has been a revelation for Serie A in recent years. Last season, the 24-year-old had amassed 12 league goals despite playing mostly as a central midfielder. However, the player's market valuation has now dropped from €120 million to €80 million following his significant decrease in productivity.

Barcelona warn Inter Milan over Rakitic

Inter Milan have long been linked with Ivan Rakitic. The Croatian's future has been uncertain since Barcelona secured the service of Frenkie de Jong, while the midfielder is already facing fierce competition from Sergio Busquets, Arturo Vidal, and Arthur Melo.

Rakitic's contract at Camp Nou is set to expire in 2021, alarming other big boys such as Manchester United. Barcelona's President, however, has spoken about their star's future. "There is no rush to extend Rakitic's contract," Josep Maria Bartomeu said.

"His contract expires in 2021, we'll discuss this issue in the right moment", the President added.

Dzeko provides an update on future

Edin Dzeko's contract is set to expire next season. The Bosnian has been a hot property in the transfer market recently. Premier League giant Chelsea was interested with the striker last season but got rejected.

Despite interest from other clubs, the 32-year-old chooses to focus on his performance rather than his future. "Contract renewal? Now I do not think about it. I just have to think about doing my best, then we'll see," the player said.













Topics you might be interested in:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Juventus Inter Milan Football Romelu Lukaku Paulo Dybala Manchester United Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News
