Manchester United tracking 25-year-old Liverpool linked player: Reports

English Premier League club Manchester United are tracking Borussia Monchengladbach's Denis Zakaria in the January transfer window. The 25-year-old is also being pursued by Manchester United's arch-rivals, Liverpool.

Jonathan Shrager @JonathanShrager I am told that Manchester United, Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich have all recently enquired about the possibility of signing Denis Zakaria in January I am told that Manchester United, Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich have all recently enquired about the possibility of signing Denis Zakaria in January

According to Daily Mirror, Manchester United are interested in bringing in the Swiss international to Old Trafford. Zakaria plays as a defensive midfielder and the EPL giants are interested in strengthening in the area. Deniz Zakaria has himself expressed his desire to leave Monchengladbach after being linked with the European heavyweights.

DR Sports @drsportsmedia



Manchester United are the latest club believed to have joined the race!



#Zakaria #ManUtd #LiverpoolFC Denis Zakaria could be picked up early after announcing his intention to leave at the end of the season. 🤑Manchester United are the latest club believed to have joined the race! Denis Zakaria could be picked up early after announcing his intention to leave at the end of the season. 🤑Manchester United are the latest club believed to have joined the race! ⚽️#Zakaria #ManUtd #LiverpoolFC https://t.co/1MAF5kO07j

However, Manchester United are competing against arch-rivals Liverpool who have also shown an interest in the player. The dynamic young midfielder has reportedly been approached by several other clubs, namely Bayern Munich, Juventus and Barcelona.

The German club have put a £25 Million tag on the Swiss international, who has so far played 118 games and has 11 goals to his name in the Bundesliga. Zakaria, who was playing for Young Boys, signed a 5-year contract deal worth €10 Million with German club Monchengladbach in 2017.

Manchester United's new interim manager Ralf Rangnick has been entrusted with a job to restructure the star-studded team and make long-term plans. The German manager has failed to install his philosophy into the club's game with the current set of players and believes certain key positions are up for grabs, including that of a defensive midfielder Denis Zakaria is one of the players Rangnick is pursuing in the winter transfer window.

Manchester United, who lost their last EPL game 1-0 against Wolves at Old Trafford, are struggling in the ongoing Premier League season, having won only 9 games out of the 19 they have played so far.

The Red Devils are practically out of the title race and will be looking to finish in the top-4 of the table to qualify for the next Champions League. However, there is stiff competition amongst Arsenal, West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United for the 4th spot.

Liverpool fans want Adama Traore at Anfield after Wolves beat Manchester United in EPL at Old Trafford

According to Liverpool Echo, Liverpool fans have reiterated that the club must sign Adama Traore after Wolves beat Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford in the Premier League. Traore had an instant impact on the game as Wolves scored the only goal to win the game at Old Trafford, breaking the record of 40 years.

Adama Traore has been linked with a move to Anfield previously as well. The Spanish forward was brought into the final quarter by Wolves, impacting the game instantly, with Joao Moutinho blasted a strike behind David de Gea to win the game for Wolves.

