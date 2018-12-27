Manchester United transfer news: United want £45m Serie A defender, £54m bid for Juventus star rejected, and more - 27th December 2018

Paul Pogba delivered one of his finest performances in the United shirt against Huddersfield

Hello and welcome to the daily Manchester United transfer round-up - your one-stop shop for all the latest Manchester United transfer news and rumors!

The fairytale start for Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's Man United career continued, as the Red Devils emerged victorious with a 3-1 scoreline against Huddersfield at home on Boxing day. The United faithful will now be looking to a third straight victory against Bournemouth, but above everything else, they will also be wondering which players the club manages to land in January.

Manchester United have conceded only twice under Solksjaer's stewardship, but in no way does that mask the defensive frailties that have cost them points all season. The club needs to sign a new centre-back in the upcoming transfer window - and the preparations are well underway at Old Trafford.

On that note, let's have a look at the top stories concerning Manchester United today.

#1 Paul Pogba linked with loan move to PSG or Juventus

Just hours following one of Paul Pogba's finest performances in a United shirt, the dubiety regarding his uncertain future has popped up yet again. Pogba netted twice in the Red Devils' triumph over Huddersfield, but that has done little to link him with moves out of the club.

According to Calciomercato (via Sky Sports), Paul Pogba is unsettled in the light of Jose Mourinho's sacking by the club. And so, he is being tipped to embrace the exit door at Old Trafford as the transfer window flings open in January, with the possibility of making a loan move to either Paris Saint-Germain or Juventus.

Also, football finance expert Kieran Maguire revealed that the midfielder could swap clubs in January. while speaking to StarSport, he said,

“He’s clearly unsettled at Manchester United and I think the relationship between him and Mourinho was not working. If he could engineer a move in January, he’d be absolutely delighted."

“In an ideal world, he would go back to France, with potentially a loan move to PSG. Or it could be a table-tennis approach and he goes back to Juventus again,” Kieran added.

“He played the best football of his career there. I think he would like to link up with Cristiano Ronaldo. That would be a very high-profile combination. He would feel he could benefit from having Ronaldo in the team, so those are the two major suitors for him.”

