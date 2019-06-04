Manchester United eyeing £191M double swoop, Red Devils leading race to sign £60M playmaker, and more Manchester United transfer news: 4 June 2019
Hello and welcome to the daily Manchester United transfer round-up - your one-stop shop for all the latest Manchester United transfer news and rumours!
The Red Devils have been linked with a host of players all over Europe, with rumours of a major summer overhaul circling the club. A number of players look set to be shown the exit while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has also made plans to sign new players.
On that note, let's have a look at the top stories featuring Manchester United in the rumour mill today.
Tanguy Ndombele gives update on future
Lyon playmaker Tanguy Ndombele has said that he is yet to make a decision regarding his future. The 22-year-old showcased a number of impressive displays over the course of this past season, resulting in a number of clubs vying for his signature.
When questioned about where he would be playing next season by Le Progres, Ndombele said,
"As I told my agents and the club, I’m not fixed yet, I have not made a decision."
The midfielder also confirmed that he was open to staying put at Lyon.
"Of course, I would see myself continuing with Lyon. The club will be in the Champions League, but I have not asked the question about whether to stay or not, and I have not spoken with the new staff."
Lyon have already rejected a bid from Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur for their star, while Manchester United, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain remain keen on snapping up the Frenchman. In an attempt to ward off interest from potential suitors the French outfit have slapped a £71m price tag on the midfielder.