Manchester United eyeing £191M double swoop, Red Devils leading race to sign £60M playmaker, and more Manchester United transfer news: 4 June 2019

SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is preparing for a busy summer transfer window at Old Trafford

Hello and welcome to the daily Manchester United transfer round-up - your one-stop shop for all the latest Manchester United transfer news and rumours!

The Red Devils have been linked with a host of players all over Europe, with rumours of a major summer overhaul circling the club. A number of players look set to be shown the exit while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has also made plans to sign new players.

On that note, let's have a look at the top stories featuring Manchester United in the rumour mill today.

Tanguy Ndombele gives update on future

Tanguy Ndombele has been linked with a move to various Premier League clubs

Lyon playmaker Tanguy Ndombele has said that he is yet to make a decision regarding his future. The 22-year-old showcased a number of impressive displays over the course of this past season, resulting in a number of clubs vying for his signature.

When questioned about where he would be playing next season by Le Progres, Ndombele said,

"As I told my agents and the club, I’m not fixed yet, I have not made a decision."

The midfielder also confirmed that he was open to staying put at Lyon.

"Of course, I would see myself continuing with Lyon. The club will be in the Champions League, but I have not asked the question about whether to stay or not, and I have not spoken with the new staff."

Lyon have already rejected a bid from Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur for their star, while Manchester United, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain remain keen on snapping up the Frenchman. In an attempt to ward off interest from potential suitors the French outfit have slapped a £71m price tag on the midfielder.

