Manchester United Transfer News: AC Milan sounded out for Krzysztof Piatek as emergency striker signing

Manchester United have contacted AC Milan over the possibility of signing Krzysztof Piatek in the January transfer window following the long-term injury to their top goal-scorer Marcus Rashford.

Despite Ole Gunnar Solksjaer claiming he does not need a forward in January, the Old Trafford outfit are keen to make an emergency signing to salvage their season. A top-4 finish is still in sight but only a potent goal-scorer can help them achieve that target.

Piatek to Manchester United is a real possibility

According to David Ornstein (via The Athletic), The Red Devils are desperate to bring a new striker at the club as Rashford is likely to be out until March or April 2020. Piatek is seen as the most realistic target for Solskjaer's team as not many top teams are gunning for his signature.

The Polish striker arrived at San Siro from Genova last January and had a dream start for the Rossoneri scoring 8 in his first 11 games. However, Piatek has managed just 5 goals (3 from the penalty spot) since April 2019 and is now deemed as surplus to requirements.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's return to the club has further made things complicated for Piatek. The 24-year-old would cost Manchester United in the region of €30-35million if Ed Woodward and his team are able to close the deal in the coming 10 days.

The Serie A side are also willing to negotiate a loan deal for the striker, however, they want teams to insert a favorable clause in their loan offer. Manchester United are leaning towards a loan deal at the moment as they plan to make a major overhaul to their sqaud next summer.

If reports are to be believed, Tottenham and Aston Villa are also monitoring Piatek's developments. However, the former Genova striker has already rejected Aston Villa and is waiting for concrete offers from both Tottenham and Manchester United.

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho is also suffering from an injury crisis after Harry Kane is expected to be out until Aprill as well following a hamstring surgery last weekend.

